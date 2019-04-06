Hurricanes-Flyers Sum

|Carolina
|3
|1
|0—4
|Philadelphia
|1
|2
|0—3
First Period_1, Carolina, Foegele 10 (Wallmark, McGinn), 9:20. 2, Carolina, Faulk 11 (McGinn, Martinook), 11:29. 3, Philadelphia, Lindblom 17 (Sanheim, Giroux), 14:19. 4, Carolina, Teravainen 21 (Staal, Niederreiter), 15:40.
Second Period_5, Philadelphia, Konecny 24 (Laughton), 1:27. 6, Philadelphia, Couturier 33 (Giroux, Voracek), 6:07 (pp). 7, Carolina, Staal 11 (Teravainen, Hamilton), 7:33.
Third Period_None.
Shots on Goal_Carolina 11-16-1_28. Philadelphia 5-16-10_31.
Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 2; Philadelphia 1 of 2.
Goalies_Carolina, McElhinney 20-11-2 (31 shots-28 saves). Philadelphia, Hart 16-13-1 (28-24).
A_19,433 (19,543). T_2:25.
Referees_Dan O’Rourke, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Brian Mach.
