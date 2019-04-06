Hurricanes-Flyers Sum

Carolina 3 1 0—4 Philadelphia 1 2 0—3

First Period_1, Carolina, Foegele 10 (Wallmark, McGinn), 9:20. 2, Carolina, Faulk 11 (McGinn, Martinook), 11:29. 3, Philadelphia, Lindblom 17 (Sanheim, Giroux), 14:19. 4, Carolina, Teravainen 21 (Staal, Niederreiter), 15:40.

Second Period_5, Philadelphia, Konecny 24 (Laughton), 1:27. 6, Philadelphia, Couturier 33 (Giroux, Voracek), 6:07 (pp). 7, Carolina, Staal 11 (Teravainen, Hamilton), 7:33.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Carolina 11-16-1_28. Philadelphia 5-16-10_31.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 2; Philadelphia 1 of 2.

Goalies_Carolina, McElhinney 20-11-2 (31 shots-28 saves). Philadelphia, Hart 16-13-1 (28-24).

A_19,433 (19,543). T_2:25.

Referees_Dan O’Rourke, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Brian Mach.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.