Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hurricanes-Flyers Sums

April 6, 2019 10:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Carolina 3 1 0—4
Philadelphia 1 2 0—3

First Period_1, Carolina, Foegele 10 (Wallmark, McGinn), 9:20. 2, Carolina, Faulk 11 (McGinn, Martinook), 11:29. 3, Philadelphia, Lindblom 17 (Sanheim, Giroux), 14:19. 4, Carolina, Teravainen 21 (Staal, Niederreiter), 15:40. Penalties_None.

Second Period_5, Philadelphia, Konecny 24 (Laughton), 1:27. 6, Philadelphia, Couturier 33 (Giroux, Voracek), 6:07 (pp). 7, Carolina, Staal 11 (Teravainen, Hamilton), 7:33. Penalties_Hamilton, CAR, (holding), 4:59; Hartman, PHI, served by Varone, (interference), 12:23; Hartman, PHI, served by Varone, (roughing), 12:23; Hartman, PHI, Misconduct (misconduct), 12:23; Carolina bench, served by Williams (too many men on the ice), 16:28.

Third Period_None. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Carolina 11-16-1_28. Philadelphia 5-16-10_31.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 2; Philadelphia 1 of 2.

Goalies_Carolina, McElhinney 20-11-2 (31 shots-28 saves). Philadelphia, Hart 16-13-1 (28-24).

A_19,433 (19,543). T_2:25.

Referees_Dan O’Rourke, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Brian Mach.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
4|17 TECHEXPO Polygraph Only Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guardsman works on his UAS pre-flight

Today in History

1972: Apollo 16 launches from Kennedy Space Center

Get our daily newsletter.