Hurricanes-Islanders Sum

Carolina 0 0 0 1—1 N.Y. Islanders 0 0 0 0—0

First Period_None.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_None.

Overtime_1, Carolina, Staal 4 (Pesce, Niederreiter), 4:04.

Shots on Goal_Carolina 9-12-10-1_32. N.Y. Islanders 11-12-6-2_31.

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 4; N.Y. Islanders 0 of 4.

Goalies_Carolina, Mrazek 5-3 (31 shots-31 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Lehner 4-1 (32-31).

A_15,795 (15,795). T_2:53.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Brian Murphy.

