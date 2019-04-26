Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hurricanes-Islanders Sum

April 26, 2019 10:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Carolina 0 0 0 1—1
N.Y. Islanders 0 0 0 0—0

First Period_None.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_None.

Overtime_1, Carolina, Staal 4 (Pesce, Niederreiter), 4:04.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Carolina 9-12-10-1_32. N.Y. Islanders 11-12-6-2_31.

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 4; N.Y. Islanders 0 of 4.

Goalies_Carolina, Mrazek 5-3 (31 shots-31 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Lehner 4-1 (32-31).

A_15,795 (15,795). T_2:53.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Brian Murphy.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|6 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard assists Border Patrol in Texas

Today in History

1802: Washington, D.C. incorporated as a city

Get our daily newsletter.