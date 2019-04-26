Hurricanes-Islanders Sums

Carolina 0 0 0 1—1 N.Y. Islanders 0 0 0 0—0

First Period_None. Penalties_Williams, CAR, (tripping), 7:03.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Staal, CAR, (hooking), 11:40; Lee, NYI, (interference), 17:07; Staal, CAR, (delay of game), 18:53.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Clutterbuck, NYI, major (high sticking), 0:50; Wallmark, CAR, (high sticking), 2:43; Lee, NYI, (interference), 10:37; McGinn, CAR, (high sticking), 13:51.

Overtime_1, Carolina, Staal 4 (Pesce, Niederreiter), 4:04. Penalties_None.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Carolina 9-12-10-1_32. N.Y. Islanders 11-12-6-2_31.

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 4; N.Y. Islanders 0 of 4.

Goalies_Carolina, Mrazek 5-3 (31 shots-31 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Lehner 4-1 (32-31).

A_15,795 (15,795). T_2:53.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Brian Murphy.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.