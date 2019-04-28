Hurricanes-Islanders Sums

Carolina 0 0 2—2 N.Y. Islanders 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Barzal 1 (Lee, Eberle), 13:17 (pp). Penalties_Pelech, NYI, (tripping), 7:13; Williams, CAR, (holding), 12:29.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Eberle, NYI, (slashing), 3:16; Mayfield, NYI, (slashing), 3:51.

Third Period_2, Carolina, Foegele 5 (Maenalanen, Wallmark), 0:17. 3, Carolina, Niederreiter 1 (Slavin, Teravainen), 1:05. Penalties_Hamilton, CAR, (delay of game), 9:11.

Shots on Goal_Carolina 3-9-6_18. N.Y. Islanders 7-13-7_27.

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 3; N.Y. Islanders 1 of 2.

Goalies_Carolina, McElhinney 1-0 (17 shots-17 saves), Mrazek 5-3 (10-9). N.Y. Islanders, Lehner 4-2 (18-16).

A_15,795 (15,795). T_2:32.

Referees_Francis Charron, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Scott Cherrey.

