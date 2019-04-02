Hurricanes-Maple Leafs Sum

Carolina 1 1 2—4 Toronto 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, Carolina, Williams 23, 18:03.

Second Period_2, Carolina, Hamilton 17 (Ferland, Staal), 2:13 (pp). 3, Toronto, Tavares 47 (Rielly, Kadri), 10:55 (pp).

Third Period_4, Carolina, Staal 10 (Niederreiter), 9:36. 5, Carolina, Hamilton 18 (Teravainen), 19:12.

Shots on Goal_Carolina 10-13-14_37. Toronto 2-12-10_24.

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 1 of 1; Toronto 1 of 3.

Goalies_Carolina, Mrazek 22-14-3 (24 shots-23 saves). Toronto, Sparks 8-9-1 (36-33).

A_19,097 (18,819). T_2:33.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Ryan Daisy.

