Hurricanes-Maple Leafs Sums

April 2, 2019 11:05 pm
 
Carolina 1 1 2—4
Toronto 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, Carolina, Williams 23, 18:03. Penalties_Tavares, TOR, (cross checking), 5:43; Hamilton, CAR, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 5:43; Fleury, CAR, (hooking), 9:21; Carolina bench, served by Ferland (too many men on the ice), 18:50.

Second Period_2, Carolina, Hamilton 17 (Ferland, Staal), 2:13 (pp). 3, Toronto, Tavares 47 (Rielly, Kadri), 10:55 (pp). Penalties_Marincin, TOR, (interference), 2:05; Niederreiter, CAR, (tripping), 10:49; Faulk, CAR, (roughing), 18:37; Gauthier, TOR, (roughing), 18:37.

Third Period_4, Carolina, Staal 10 (Niederreiter), 9:36. 5, Carolina, Hamilton 18 (Teravainen), 19:12. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Carolina 10-13-14_37. Toronto 2-12-10_24.

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 1 of 1; Toronto 1 of 3.

Goalies_Carolina, Mrazek 22-14-3 (24 shots-23 saves). Toronto, Sparks 8-9-1 (36-33).

A_19,097 (18,819). T_2:33.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Ryan Daisy.

