Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Huskers’ Washington arraigned in Calif. on sex video charges

April 10, 2019 7:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nebraska running back Maurice Washington made his first court appearance on charges of texting a former girlfriend a video of her having sex with two other people.

Washington did not enter pleas in Santa Clara County Superior Court on Wednesday after being arraigned on a felony count of possessing a video or photograph of a person under 18 who is engaging in or simulating sexual conduct and a misdemeanor count of distributing that video without consent, leading to the person suffering emotional distress.

Washington, who is free on $35,000 bail, is accused of obtaining the video from one of the participants and sending it to the girl in March 2018.

Washington has been a limited participant in spring practice, and coach Scott Frost said he won’t play in the spring game Saturday.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines serve food at BBQ celebrating military children

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.