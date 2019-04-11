Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

IAAF president Coe cleared of misleading British lawmakers

April 11, 2019 10:35 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — IAAF President Sebastian Coe has been cleared of misleading British lawmakers about his knowledge of a Russian doping scandal.

The IAAF’s ethics board says it closed the investigation because no evidence showed “any realistic prospect that any disciplinary case could be established.”

The case centered on how much Coe knew in 2014 when an athletics official emailed him about a formal complaint filed by marathon runner Liliya Shobukhova.

Shobukhova was extorted by IAAF and Russian athletics officials to cover up her doping.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

A British parliamentary panel that questioned Coe reported last year “it stretches credibility” he was unaware of the detailed allegations.

Coe’s claim his personal assistant read out his email and forwarded it to IAAF investigators without him seeing attached details was supported by the track body’s independent inquiry.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines serve food at BBQ celebrating military children

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.