Ibrahimovic, Antuna lead Galaxy to win over Real Salt Lake

April 28, 2019 10:16 pm
 
CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Uriel Antuna scored and the Los Angeles Galaxy beat Real Salt Lake 2-1 on Sunday night to extend their unbeaten streak to seven games.

Sebastian Lletget, who was being hounded on the left side, played a sliding cross around defender Aaron Herrera to Ibrahimovic for a first-timed left-footer that made it 2-1 in the 78th minute.

Antuna, a 21-year old who signed on a one-year loan from Manchester City of the Premier League on Jan. 29, scored his first MLS goal to give the Galaxy (7-1-1) the lead in the 16th minute. Ibrahimovic, at the top of the box, side-stepped a pass from Diego Polenta, allowing it lead Chris Pontius to the corner of the 6-yard box where he first-timed it to Antuna for the empty-net finish.

Herrera’s shot from the right side of the box deflected off goalkeeper David Bingham to Donny Toia near the far post for the tap-in to make it 1-1 in the 64th minute. It was Toia’s first MLS goal since June 20, 2015, when he played for the Montreal Impact.

Real Salt Lake (3-5-1) had its two-game winning streak snapped.

The Galaxy finished the month of April with 13 points, second most in franchise history. The 1998 squad, which finished with 68 points and won the Supporters’ Shield, had a 15-point April.

