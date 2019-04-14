Listen Live Sports

Ibrahimovic scores twice, Galaxy beat Union 2-0

April 14, 2019 12:42 am
 
CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice in the first half and the LA Galaxy beat the Philadelphia Union 2-0 on Saturday night for their fourth straight victory.

Ibrahimovic opened the scoring with a header in the 27th minute for the Galaxy (5-1-0). He drew a penalty five minutes later and converted it into the left corner in the 36th minute. The Swedish forward has six goals this season and 28 in 31 MLS appearances.

Philadelphia went down a man in the 76th minute when Auston Trusty was shown a red card for unsporting behavior.

The Union’s Marco Fabian left in the 23rd minute because of a left ankle injury.

Philadelphia (3-3-1) had won three straight and was unbeaten in four.

