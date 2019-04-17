Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Indians 1, Mariners 0

April 17, 2019 9:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Cleveland Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
L.Mrtin cf 4 0 0 0 M.Smith cf 4 0 1 0
J.Rmirz 3b 4 0 0 0 Do.Sntn lf 4 0 1 0
Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0 Bruce rf 4 0 0 0
C.Gnzal lf 4 0 1 0 Encrnco 1b 3 0 1 0
Naquin dh 2 0 0 0 Vglbach dh 2 0 0 0
H.Rmirz ph-dh 1 0 0 0 T.Bckhm ss 3 0 0 0
Bauers 1b 3 1 2 1 Narvaez c 3 0 0 0
G.Allen rf 3 0 0 0 Healy 3b 3 0 0 0
R.Perez c 3 0 0 0 D.Moore 2b 2 0 0 0
M.Frman ss 2 0 0 0 D.Grdon ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Moroff pr-ss 0 0 0 0
Totals 30 1 3 1 Totals 29 0 3 0
Cleveland 000 010 000—1
Seattle 000 000 000—0

DP_Cleveland 1. LOB_Cleveland 3, Seattle 4. 2B_M.Smith (1), Do.Santana (5). HR_Bauers (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Carrasco W,2-2 7 3 0 0 2 12
Wittgren S,1-1 2 0 0 0 0 2
Seattle
Swanson L,0-1 6 2 1 1 0 5
Rosscup 1 1 0 0 0 2
Brennan 1 0 0 0 1 1
Swarzak 1 0 0 0 0 3

WP_Carrasco.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Mike Winters; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Rob Drake.

Advertisement

T_2:32. A_13,325 (47,943).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|24 Cybersecurity Technical Excellence...
4|26 Mid-Atlantic Marketing Summit DC 2019
4|26 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors together heave USS Ross mooring line

Today in History

1984: President Reagan visits China

Get our daily newsletter.