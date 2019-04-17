Indians 1, Mariners 0

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Martin cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .258 J.Ramirez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .145 Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .273 Gonzalez lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .214 Naquin dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .255 a-H.Ramirez ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .184 Bauers 1b 3 1 2 1 0 1 .226 Allen rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .036 Perez c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .162 Freeman ss 2 0 0 0 1 1 .200 1-Moroff pr-ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .077 Totals 30 1 3 1 1 11

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Smith cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .221 Santana lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .337 Bruce rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .164 Encarnacion 1b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .281 Vogelbach dh 2 0 0 0 1 0 .326 Beckham ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .304 Narvaez c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .267 Healy 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .218 Moore 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .160 b-Gordon ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .290 Totals 29 0 3 0 2 14

Cleveland 000 010 000—1 3 0 Seattle 000 000 000—0 3 0

a-struck out for Naquin in the 7th. b-grounded out for Moore in the 8th.

1-ran for Freeman in the 8th.

LOB_Cleveland 3, Seattle 4. 2B_Smith (1), Santana (5). HR_Bauers (2), off Swanson. RBIs_Bauers (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Bruce, Encarnacion). RISP_; Seattle 0 for 4.

GIDP_Vogelbach.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Kipnis, J.Ramirez, Bauers).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Carrasco, W, 2-2 7 3 0 0 2 12 108 7.41 Wittgren, S, 1-1 2 0 0 0 0 2 29 0.00 Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Swanson, L, 0-1 6 2 1 1 0 5 81 3.38 Rosscup 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 3.00 Brennan 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 0.68 Swarzak 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 0.00

WP_Carrasco.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Mike Winters; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Rob Drake.

T_2:32. A_13,325 (47,943).

