The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Indians 1, Mariners 0

April 17, 2019 9:26 pm
 
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Martin cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .258
J.Ramirez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .145
Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .273
Gonzalez lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .214
Naquin dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .255
a-H.Ramirez ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .184
Bauers 1b 3 1 2 1 0 1 .226
Allen rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .036
Perez c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .162
Freeman ss 2 0 0 0 1 1 .200
1-Moroff pr-ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .077
Totals 30 1 3 1 1 11
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Smith cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .221
Santana lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .337
Bruce rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .164
Encarnacion 1b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .281
Vogelbach dh 2 0 0 0 1 0 .326
Beckham ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .304
Narvaez c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .267
Healy 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .218
Moore 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .160
b-Gordon ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .290
Totals 29 0 3 0 2 14
Cleveland 000 010 000—1 3 0
Seattle 000 000 000—0 3 0

a-struck out for Naquin in the 7th. b-grounded out for Moore in the 8th.

1-ran for Freeman in the 8th.

LOB_Cleveland 3, Seattle 4. 2B_Smith (1), Santana (5). HR_Bauers (2), off Swanson. RBIs_Bauers (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Bruce, Encarnacion). RISP_; Seattle 0 for 4.

GIDP_Vogelbach.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Kipnis, J.Ramirez, Bauers).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Carrasco, W, 2-2 7 3 0 0 2 12 108 7.41
Wittgren, S, 1-1 2 0 0 0 0 2 29 0.00
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Swanson, L, 0-1 6 2 1 1 0 5 81 3.38
Rosscup 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 3.00
Brennan 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 0.68
Swarzak 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 0.00

WP_Carrasco.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Mike Winters; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Rob Drake.

T_2:32. A_13,325 (47,943).

