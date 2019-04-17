Indians 1, Mariners 0

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Martin cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|J.Ramirez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.145
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Gonzalez lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Naquin dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|a-H.Ramirez ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.184
|Bauers 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.226
|Allen rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.036
|Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.162
|Freeman ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|1-Moroff pr-ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.077
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|1
|11
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Santana lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.337
|Bruce rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.164
|Encarnacion 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.281
|Vogelbach dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.326
|Beckham ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|Narvaez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Healy 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Moore 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.160
|b-Gordon ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|2
|14
|Cleveland
|000
|010
|000—1
|3
|0
|Seattle
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|0
a-struck out for Naquin in the 7th. b-grounded out for Moore in the 8th.
1-ran for Freeman in the 8th.
LOB_Cleveland 3, Seattle 4. 2B_Smith (1), Santana (5). HR_Bauers (2), off Swanson. RBIs_Bauers (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Bruce, Encarnacion). RISP_; Seattle 0 for 4.
GIDP_Vogelbach.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Kipnis, J.Ramirez, Bauers).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Carrasco, W, 2-2
|7
|3
|0
|0
|2
|12
|108
|7.41
|Wittgren, S, 1-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|29
|0.00
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Swanson, L, 0-1
|6
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|81
|3.38
|Rosscup
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.00
|Brennan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|0.68
|Swarzak
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|0.00
WP_Carrasco.
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Mike Winters; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Rob Drake.
T_2:32. A_13,325 (47,943).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.