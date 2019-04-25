Listen Live Sports

Indians 2, Astros 1

April 25, 2019 11:03 pm
 
Cleveland Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 Sprnger dh 4 1 1 1
L.Mrtin cf 4 1 1 1 Altuve 2b 2 0 0 0
Ramirez 3b 3 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0
C.Sntna 1b 3 0 1 0 Brntley lf 4 0 2 0
Gnzalez rf 4 0 0 0 Correa ss 3 0 1 0
Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0
Bauers dh 2 1 1 1 Reddick rf 2 0 0 0
R.Perez c 3 0 0 0 R.Chrns c 2 0 0 0
G.Allen lf 3 0 0 0 T.Kemp cf 3 0 0 0
Totals 30 2 4 2 Totals 27 1 4 1
Cleveland 001 010 000—2
Houston 001 000 000—1

DP_Cleveland 2, Houston 1. LOB_Cleveland 4, Houston 5. HR_L.Martin (4), Bauers (3), Springer (8). SB_Ramirez (7). CS_Altuve (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Bauer W,3-1 8 4 1 1 6 3
Hand S,7-7 1 0 0 0 0 1
Houston
Cole L,1-4 7 3 2 2 3 10
Harris 1 1 0 0 0 0
Osuna 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Harris.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, James Hoye.

T_2:40. A_24,948 (41,168).

