Indians 2, Astros 1

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Martin cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.256
|Ramirez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.178
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.338
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Bauers dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.219
|Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.176
|Allen lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.108
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|2
|3
|10
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.283
|Altuve 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.271
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.304
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.323
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.271
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Reddick rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.375
|Chirinos c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Kemp cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Totals
|27
|1
|4
|1
|6
|4
|Cleveland
|001
|010
|000—2
|4
|0
|Houston
|001
|000
|000—1
|4
|0
LOB_Cleveland 4, Houston 5. HR_Martin (4), off Cole; Bauers (3), off Cole; Springer (8), off Bauer. RBIs_Martin (7), Bauers (10), Springer (21). SB_Ramirez (7). CS_Altuve (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 2 (Ramirez, Gonzalez). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 3; Houston 0 for 1.
Runners moved up_Martin. GIDP_Gonzalez, Correa, Gurriel.
DP_Cleveland 2 (Lindor, Kipnis, Santana), (Ramirez, Santana); Houston 1 (Bregman, Correa, Gurriel).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bauer, W, 3-1
|8
|4
|1
|1
|6
|3
|118
|1.99
|Hand, S, 7-7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.54
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole, L, 1-4
|7
|3
|2
|2
|3
|10
|103
|4.71
|Harris
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0.00
|Osuna
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|0.87
WP_Harris.
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, James Hoye.
T_2:40. A_24,948 (41,168).
