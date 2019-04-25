Listen Live Sports

Indians 2, Astros 1

April 25, 2019 11:03 pm
 
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .227
Martin cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .256
Ramirez 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .178
Santana 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .338
Gonzalez rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .226
Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .267
Bauers dh 2 1 1 1 1 1 .219
Perez c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .176
Allen lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .108
Totals 30 2 4 2 3 10
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .283
Altuve 2b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .271
Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .304
Brantley lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .323
Correa ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .271
Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Reddick rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .375
Chirinos c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .263
Kemp cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Totals 27 1 4 1 6 4
Cleveland 001 010 000—2 4 0
Houston 001 000 000—1 4 0

LOB_Cleveland 4, Houston 5. HR_Martin (4), off Cole; Bauers (3), off Cole; Springer (8), off Bauer. RBIs_Martin (7), Bauers (10), Springer (21). SB_Ramirez (7). CS_Altuve (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 2 (Ramirez, Gonzalez). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 3; Houston 0 for 1.

Runners moved up_Martin. GIDP_Gonzalez, Correa, Gurriel.

DP_Cleveland 2 (Lindor, Kipnis, Santana), (Ramirez, Santana); Houston 1 (Bregman, Correa, Gurriel).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bauer, W, 3-1 8 4 1 1 6 3 118 1.99
Hand, S, 7-7 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 1.54
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cole, L, 1-4 7 3 2 2 3 10 103 4.71
Harris 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 0.00
Osuna 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 0.87

WP_Harris.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, James Hoye.

T_2:40. A_24,948 (41,168).

