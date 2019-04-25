Indians 2, Astros 1

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .227 Martin cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .256 Ramirez 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .178 Santana 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .338 Gonzalez rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .226 Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .267 Bauers dh 2 1 1 1 1 1 .219 Perez c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .176 Allen lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .108 Totals 30 2 4 2 3 10

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .283 Altuve 2b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .271 Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .304 Brantley lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .323 Correa ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .271 Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Reddick rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .375 Chirinos c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .263 Kemp cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .143 Totals 27 1 4 1 6 4

Cleveland 001 010 000—2 4 0 Houston 001 000 000—1 4 0

LOB_Cleveland 4, Houston 5. HR_Martin (4), off Cole; Bauers (3), off Cole; Springer (8), off Bauer. RBIs_Martin (7), Bauers (10), Springer (21). SB_Ramirez (7). CS_Altuve (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 2 (Ramirez, Gonzalez). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 3; Houston 0 for 1.

Runners moved up_Martin. GIDP_Gonzalez, Correa, Gurriel.

Advertisement

DP_Cleveland 2 (Lindor, Kipnis, Santana), (Ramirez, Santana); Houston 1 (Bregman, Correa, Gurriel).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bauer, W, 3-1 8 4 1 1 6 3 118 1.99 Hand, S, 7-7 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 1.54 Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cole, L, 1-4 7 3 2 2 3 10 103 4.71 Harris 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 0.00 Osuna 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 0.87

WP_Harris.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, James Hoye.

T_2:40. A_24,948 (41,168).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.