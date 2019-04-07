Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
...

Indians 3, Blue Jays 1

April 7, 2019 4:02 pm
 
< a min read
Toronto Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Brito rf 2 0 0 0 L.Mrtin cf 4 0 0 0
Grrl Jr ph-1b 1 0 0 0 J.Rmirz 3b 4 0 1 1
Galvis ss 4 0 1 0 Bauers dh 4 1 1 0
Grichuk cf 4 0 0 0 C.Sntna 1b 4 1 1 1
Tellez 1b 2 0 0 0 Naquin rf 3 0 3 1
Drury ph-3b 2 0 0 0 Plwecki c 3 0 0 0
T.Hrnan dh 3 0 0 0 G.Allen lf 3 0 0 0
McKnney lf-rf 3 1 1 0 B.Mller 2b 2 1 0 0
Hanson 2b-1b-lf 3 0 0 0 Moroff 2b 0 0 0 0
R.Urena 3b-2b 2 0 0 0 Stamets ss 3 0 0 0
D.Jnsen c 3 0 1 1
Totals 29 1 3 1 Totals 30 3 6 3
Toronto 000 000 010—1
Cleveland 200 010 00x—3

DP_Cleveland 1. LOB_Toronto 3, Cleveland 4. 2B_Galvis (2), McKinney (2), Bauers (2), C.Santana (2), Naquin (2). SB_Naquin (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Stroman L,0-2 6 6 3 3 1 6
Mayza 1 0 0 0 0 2
Giles 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cleveland
Clevinger W,1-0 5 1 0 0 1 10
Ramirez H,1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3
Perez H,1 1 1 1 1 1 1
Cimber 0 1 0 0 0 0
Hand S,4-4 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2

Cimber pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:36. A_17,264 (35,225).

