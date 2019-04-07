Indians 3, Blue Jays 1

|Toronto
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Brito rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|L.Mrtin cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grrl Jr ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Rmirz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bauers dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|C.Sntna 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Tellez 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Naquin rf
|3
|0
|3
|1
|Drury ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Plwecki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|T.Hrnan dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|G.Allen lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McKnney lf-rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|B.Mller 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Hanson 2b-1b-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Moroff 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R.Urena 3b-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Stamets ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Jnsen c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|Totals
|30
|3
|6
|3
|Toronto
|000
|000
|010—1
|Cleveland
|200
|010
|00x—3
DP_Cleveland 1. LOB_Toronto 3, Cleveland 4. 2B_Galvis (2), McKinney (2), Bauers (2), C.Santana (2), Naquin (2). SB_Naquin (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Stroman L,0-2
|6
|6
|3
|3
|1
|6
|Mayza
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Giles
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cleveland
|Clevinger W,1-0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|10
|Ramirez H,1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Perez H,1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Cimber
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hand S,4-4
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Cimber pitched to 1 batter in the 8th
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_2:36. A_17,264 (35,225).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.