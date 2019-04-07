Indians 3, Blue Jays 1

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Brito rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|b-Gurriel Jr. ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.074
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.324
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.162
|Tellez 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|a-Drury ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Hernandez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|McKinney lf-rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.172
|Hanson 2b-1b-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|Urena 3b-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.412
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.143
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|2
|16
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Martin cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.148
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.194
|Bauers dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Santana 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.419
|Naquin rf
|3
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.304
|Plawecki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Allen lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.050
|Miller 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.111
|Moroff 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.118
|Stamets ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.043
|Totals
|30
|3
|6
|3
|1
|9
|Toronto
|000
|000
|010—1
|3
|0
|Cleveland
|200
|010
|00x—3
|6
|0
a-flied out for Tellez in the 7th. b-grounded out for Brito in the 8th.
LOB_Toronto 3, Cleveland 4. 2B_Galvis (2), McKinney (2), Bauers (2), Santana (2), Naquin (2). RBIs_Jansen (1), Ramirez (2), Santana (8), Naquin (1). SB_Naquin (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Hernandez 2); Cleveland 2 (Allen 2). RISP_Toronto 1 for 6; Cleveland 3 for 6.
Runners moved up_Martin. GIDP_Gurriel Jr..
DP_Cleveland 1 (Stamets, Moroff, Santana).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stroman, L, 0-2
|6
|6
|3
|3
|1
|6
|99
|2.41
|Mayza
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|5.40
|Giles
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clevinger, W, 1-0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|10
|75
|0.00
|Ramirez, H, 1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|6.75
|Perez, H, 1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|15
|7.71
|Cimber
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
|Hand, S, 4-4
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|1.69
Cimber pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Cimber 2-1, Hand 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_2:36. A_17,264 (35,225).
