Indians 3, Blue Jays 1

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Brito rf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .000 b-Gurriel Jr. ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .074 Galvis ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .324 Grichuk cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .162 Tellez 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .200 a-Drury ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .179 Hernandez dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .194 McKinney lf-rf 3 1 1 0 0 2 .172 Hanson 2b-1b-lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .125 Urena 3b-2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .412 Jansen c 3 0 1 1 0 2 .143 Totals 29 1 3 1 2 16

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Martin cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .148 Ramirez 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .194 Bauers dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .192 Santana 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .419 Naquin rf 3 0 3 1 0 0 .304 Plawecki c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .100 Allen lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .050 Miller 2b 2 1 0 0 1 2 .111 Moroff 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .118 Stamets ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .043 Totals 30 3 6 3 1 9

Toronto 000 000 010—1 3 0 Cleveland 200 010 00x—3 6 0

a-flied out for Tellez in the 7th. b-grounded out for Brito in the 8th.

LOB_Toronto 3, Cleveland 4. 2B_Galvis (2), McKinney (2), Bauers (2), Santana (2), Naquin (2). RBIs_Jansen (1), Ramirez (2), Santana (8), Naquin (1). SB_Naquin (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Hernandez 2); Cleveland 2 (Allen 2). RISP_Toronto 1 for 6; Cleveland 3 for 6.

Runners moved up_Martin. GIDP_Gurriel Jr..

DP_Cleveland 1 (Stamets, Moroff, Santana).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stroman, L, 0-2 6 6 3 3 1 6 99 2.41 Mayza 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 5.40 Giles 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.00 Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Clevinger, W, 1-0 5 1 0 0 1 10 75 0.00 Ramirez, H, 1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 22 6.75 Perez, H, 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 15 7.71 Cimber 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0.00 Hand, S, 4-4 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 11 1.69

Cimber pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Cimber 2-1, Hand 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:36. A_17,264 (35,225).

