Indians 3, Blue Jays 1

April 7, 2019 4:03 pm
 
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Brito rf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .000
b-Gurriel Jr. ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .074
Galvis ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .324
Grichuk cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .162
Tellez 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .200
a-Drury ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .179
Hernandez dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .194
McKinney lf-rf 3 1 1 0 0 2 .172
Hanson 2b-1b-lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .125
Urena 3b-2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .412
Jansen c 3 0 1 1 0 2 .143
Totals 29 1 3 1 2 16
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Martin cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .148
Ramirez 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .194
Bauers dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .192
Santana 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .419
Naquin rf 3 0 3 1 0 0 .304
Plawecki c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .100
Allen lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .050
Miller 2b 2 1 0 0 1 2 .111
Moroff 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .118
Stamets ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .043
Totals 30 3 6 3 1 9
Toronto 000 000 010—1 3 0
Cleveland 200 010 00x—3 6 0

a-flied out for Tellez in the 7th. b-grounded out for Brito in the 8th.

LOB_Toronto 3, Cleveland 4. 2B_Galvis (2), McKinney (2), Bauers (2), Santana (2), Naquin (2). RBIs_Jansen (1), Ramirez (2), Santana (8), Naquin (1). SB_Naquin (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Hernandez 2); Cleveland 2 (Allen 2). RISP_Toronto 1 for 6; Cleveland 3 for 6.

Runners moved up_Martin. GIDP_Gurriel Jr..

DP_Cleveland 1 (Stamets, Moroff, Santana).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stroman, L, 0-2 6 6 3 3 1 6 99 2.41
Mayza 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 5.40
Giles 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.00
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Clevinger, W, 1-0 5 1 0 0 1 10 75 0.00
Ramirez, H, 1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 22 6.75
Perez, H, 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 15 7.71
Cimber 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0.00
Hand, S, 4-4 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 11 1.69

Cimber pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Cimber 2-1, Hand 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:36. A_17,264 (35,225).

