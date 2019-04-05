Listen Live Sports

Indians 3, Blue Jays 2

April 5, 2019 10:07 pm
 
Toronto Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Brito rf 4 0 0 0 L.Mrtin cf 4 0 0 0
T.Hrnan lf 3 0 0 0 Naquin rf 4 0 0 0
McKnney dh 2 0 0 0 Bauers lf 3 0 0 0
Hanson ph-dh 1 0 0 0 C.Sntna 1b 4 1 1 1
Grichuk cf 4 0 0 0 H.Rmirz dh 3 1 1 0
Tellez 1b 3 1 0 0 B.Mller 2b 3 0 0 0
Drury 3b 4 0 1 0 Plwecki c 3 1 1 1
Galvis ss 3 1 1 2 Moroff 3b-ss 3 0 1 1
R.Urena 2b 3 0 1 0 Stamets ss 1 0 0 0
Maile c 3 0 0 0 J.Rmirz ph-3b 0 0 0 0
Totals 30 2 3 2 Totals 28 3 4 3
Toronto 000 020 000—2
Cleveland 001 010 001—3

E_Brito (1). DP_Toronto 1. LOB_Toronto 4, Cleveland 3. 2B_R.Urena (3), Moroff (1). HR_Galvis (2), C.Santana (1), Plawecki (1). SB_J.Ramirez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Thornton 5 2-3 3 2 2 2 7
Guerra 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Hudson 1 0 0 0 1 1
Biagini L,0-1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0
Cleveland
Bieber 6 2 2 2 2 9
Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 2
Perez 1 1 0 0 1 1
Cimber W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:42. A_12,881 (35,225).

Sports News

