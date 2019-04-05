Indians 3, Blue Jays 2

|Toronto
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Brito rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|L.Mrtin cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|T.Hrnan lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Naquin rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McKnney dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bauers lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hanson ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Sntna 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|H.Rmirz dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Tellez 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|B.Mller 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Drury 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Plwecki c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Galvis ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Moroff 3b-ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|R.Urena 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Stamets ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Maile c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Rmirz ph-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|2
|3
|2
|Totals
|28
|3
|4
|3
|Toronto
|000
|020
|000—2
|Cleveland
|001
|010
|001—3
E_Brito (1). DP_Toronto 1. LOB_Toronto 4, Cleveland 3. 2B_R.Urena (3), Moroff (1). HR_Galvis (2), C.Santana (1), Plawecki (1). SB_J.Ramirez (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Thornton
|5
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|7
|Guerra
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hudson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Biagini L,0-1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|Bieber
|6
|2
|2
|2
|2
|9
|Ramirez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Perez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Cimber W,1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_2:42. A_12,881 (35,225).
