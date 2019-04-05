Indians 3, Blue Jays 2

Toronto Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Brito rf 4 0 0 0 L.Mrtin cf 4 0 0 0 T.Hrnan lf 3 0 0 0 Naquin rf 4 0 0 0 McKnney dh 2 0 0 0 Bauers lf 3 0 0 0 Hanson ph-dh 1 0 0 0 C.Sntna 1b 4 1 1 1 Grichuk cf 4 0 0 0 H.Rmirz dh 3 1 1 0 Tellez 1b 3 1 0 0 B.Mller 2b 3 0 0 0 Drury 3b 4 0 1 0 Plwecki c 3 1 1 1 Galvis ss 3 1 1 2 Moroff 3b-ss 3 0 1 1 R.Urena 2b 3 0 1 0 Stamets ss 1 0 0 0 Maile c 3 0 0 0 J.Rmirz ph-3b 0 0 0 0 Totals 30 2 3 2 Totals 28 3 4 3

Toronto 000 020 000—2 Cleveland 001 010 001—3

E_Brito (1). DP_Toronto 1. LOB_Toronto 4, Cleveland 3. 2B_R.Urena (3), Moroff (1). HR_Galvis (2), C.Santana (1), Plawecki (1). SB_J.Ramirez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Toronto Thornton 5 2-3 3 2 2 2 7 Guerra 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Hudson 1 0 0 0 1 1 Biagini L,0-1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 Cleveland Bieber 6 2 2 2 2 9 Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 2 Perez 1 1 0 0 1 1 Cimber W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:42. A_12,881 (35,225).

