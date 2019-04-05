Indians 3, Blue Jays 2

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Brito rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Hernandez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.179
|McKinney dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.091
|a-Hanson ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.172
|Tellez 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.190
|Drury 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|Galvis ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.320
|Urena 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.467
|Maile c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Totals
|30
|2
|3
|2
|3
|14
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Martin cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.174
|Naquin rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Bauers lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.167
|Santana 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.417
|H.Ramirez dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Miller 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Plawecki c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.143
|Moroff 3b-ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.154
|Stamets ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|b-J.Ramirez ph-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.136
|Totals
|28
|3
|4
|3
|3
|10
|Toronto
|000
|020
|000—2
|3
|1
|Cleveland
|001
|010
|001—3
|4
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-struck out for McKinney in the 8th. b-walked for Stamets in the 8th.
E_Brito (1). LOB_Toronto 4, Cleveland 3. 2B_Urena (3), Moroff (1). HR_Galvis (2), off Bieber; Plawecki (1), off Thornton; Santana (1), off Biagini. RBIs_Galvis 2 (5), Santana (6), Plawecki (1), Moroff (2). SB_J.Ramirez (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 1 (Hanson); Cleveland 2 (Naquin, Stamets). RISP_Toronto 0 for 3; Cleveland 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Brito. GIDP_Martin.
DP_Toronto 1 (Tellez, Drury).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Thornton
|5
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|7
|92
|1.69
|Guerra
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|1.93
|Hudson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|10.38
|Biagini, L, 0-1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|1.93
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber
|6
|2
|2
|2
|2
|9
|91
|3.38
|Ramirez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|10.12
|Perez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|6.75
|Cimber, W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Guerra 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_2:42. A_12,881 (35,225).
