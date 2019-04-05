Listen Live Sports

Indians 3, Blue Jays 2

April 5, 2019 10:07 pm
 
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Brito rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Hernandez lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .179
McKinney dh 2 0 0 0 1 1 .091
a-Hanson ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Grichuk cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .172
Tellez 1b 3 1 0 0 1 3 .190
Drury 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .212
Galvis ss 3 1 1 2 0 0 .320
Urena 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .467
Maile c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Totals 30 2 3 2 3 14
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Martin cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .174
Naquin rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .200
Bauers lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .167
Santana 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .417
H.Ramirez dh 3 1 1 0 0 2 .250
Miller 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .125
Plawecki c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .143
Moroff 3b-ss 3 0 1 1 0 1 .154
Stamets ss 1 0 0 0 1 1 .000
b-J.Ramirez ph-3b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .136
Totals 28 3 4 3 3 10
Toronto 000 020 000—2 3 1
Cleveland 001 010 001—3 4 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for McKinney in the 8th. b-walked for Stamets in the 8th.

E_Brito (1). LOB_Toronto 4, Cleveland 3. 2B_Urena (3), Moroff (1). HR_Galvis (2), off Bieber; Plawecki (1), off Thornton; Santana (1), off Biagini. RBIs_Galvis 2 (5), Santana (6), Plawecki (1), Moroff (2). SB_J.Ramirez (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 1 (Hanson); Cleveland 2 (Naquin, Stamets). RISP_Toronto 0 for 3; Cleveland 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Brito. GIDP_Martin.

DP_Toronto 1 (Tellez, Drury).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Thornton 5 2-3 3 2 2 2 7 92 1.69
Guerra 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 12 1.93
Hudson 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 10.38
Biagini, L, 0-1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 9 1.93
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bieber 6 2 2 2 2 9 91 3.38
Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 10.12
Perez 1 1 0 0 1 1 17 6.75
Cimber, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Guerra 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:42. A_12,881 (35,225).

