Indians 3, Blue Jays 2

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Brito rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Hernandez lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .179 McKinney dh 2 0 0 0 1 1 .091 a-Hanson ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Grichuk cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .172 Tellez 1b 3 1 0 0 1 3 .190 Drury 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .212 Galvis ss 3 1 1 2 0 0 .320 Urena 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .467 Maile c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Totals 30 2 3 2 3 14

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Martin cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .174 Naquin rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .200 Bauers lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .167 Santana 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .417 H.Ramirez dh 3 1 1 0 0 2 .250 Miller 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .125 Plawecki c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .143 Moroff 3b-ss 3 0 1 1 0 1 .154 Stamets ss 1 0 0 0 1 1 .000 b-J.Ramirez ph-3b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .136 Totals 28 3 4 3 3 10

Toronto 000 020 000—2 3 1 Cleveland 001 010 001—3 4 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for McKinney in the 8th. b-walked for Stamets in the 8th.

E_Brito (1). LOB_Toronto 4, Cleveland 3. 2B_Urena (3), Moroff (1). HR_Galvis (2), off Bieber; Plawecki (1), off Thornton; Santana (1), off Biagini. RBIs_Galvis 2 (5), Santana (6), Plawecki (1), Moroff (2). SB_J.Ramirez (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 1 (Hanson); Cleveland 2 (Naquin, Stamets). RISP_Toronto 0 for 3; Cleveland 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Brito. GIDP_Martin.

DP_Toronto 1 (Tellez, Drury).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Thornton 5 2-3 3 2 2 2 7 92 1.69 Guerra 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 12 1.93 Hudson 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 10.38 Biagini, L, 0-1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 9 1.93 Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bieber 6 2 2 2 2 9 91 3.38 Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 10.12 Perez 1 1 0 0 1 1 17 6.75 Cimber, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Guerra 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:42. A_12,881 (35,225).

