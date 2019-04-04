Indians 4, Blue Jays 1

|Toronto
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Drury 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|L.Mrtin cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Brito rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Rmirz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|T.Hrnan ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Moroff 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bauers dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Tellez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|C.Sntna 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|D.Jnsen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Mller 2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|McKnney lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|G.Allen lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Grrl Jr 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|R.Perez c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Galvis ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Naquin rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Hanson 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Stamets ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|Totals
|28
|4
|7
|4
|Toronto
|000
|000
|001—1
|Cleveland
|000
|200
|20x—4
E_Mayza (2). LOB_Toronto 12, Cleveland 8. 2B_T.Hernandez (1), Naquin (1). SF_J.Ramirez (1), R.Perez (1). S_Stamets (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Sanchez L,1-1
|6
|5
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Mayza
|2-3
|1
|2
|1
|3
|1
|Gaviglio
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cleveland
|Bauer W,1-0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|6
|8
|Edwards
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Hand S,3-3
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
HBP_by Bauer (Hanson), by Edwards (Tellez).
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_3:06. A_10,375 (35,225).
