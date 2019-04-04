Indians 4, Blue Jays 1

Toronto Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Drury 3b 4 0 0 0 L.Mrtin cf 3 0 2 0 Brito rf 4 0 0 0 J.Rmirz 3b 3 0 0 1 T.Hrnan ph 1 0 1 1 Moroff 3b 0 0 0 0 Grichuk cf 4 0 0 0 Bauers dh 3 1 1 0 Tellez dh 4 0 0 0 C.Sntna 1b 3 1 1 0 D.Jnsen c 3 0 0 0 B.Mller 2b 2 0 0 1 McKnney lf 2 0 0 0 G.Allen lf 4 0 0 1 Grrl Jr 1b 4 0 0 0 R.Perez c 3 0 1 1 Galvis ss 1 1 1 0 Naquin rf 4 1 2 0 Hanson 2b 3 0 1 0 Stamets ss 3 1 0 0 Totals 30 1 3 1 Totals 28 4 7 4

Toronto 000 000 001—1 Cleveland 000 200 20x—4

E_Mayza (2). LOB_Toronto 12, Cleveland 8. 2B_T.Hernandez (1), Naquin (1). SF_J.Ramirez (1), R.Perez (1). S_Stamets (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Toronto Sanchez L,1-1 6 5 2 2 2 5 Mayza 2-3 1 2 1 3 1 Gaviglio 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Cleveland Bauer W,1-0 7 0 0 0 6 8 Edwards 2-3 0 0 0 2 2 Hand S,3-3 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 3

HBP_by Bauer (Hanson), by Edwards (Tellez).

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:06. A_10,375 (35,225).

