Indians 4, Blue Jays 1

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Drury 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.207
|Brito rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|a-Hernandez ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.200
|Tellez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.095
|McKinney lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.100
|Gurriel Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.087
|Galvis ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.318
|Hanson 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|8
|13
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Martin cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.211
|Ramirez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.136
|Moroff 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Bauers dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.200
|Santana 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.450
|Miller 2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.154
|Allen lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.000
|Perez c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.071
|Naquin rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Stamets ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Totals
|28
|4
|7
|4
|5
|7
|Toronto
|000
|000
|001—1
|3
|1
|Cleveland
|000
|200
|20x—4
|7
|0
a-doubled for Brito in the 9th.
E_Mayza (2). LOB_Toronto 12, Cleveland 8. 2B_Hernandez (1), Naquin (1). RBIs_Hernandez (3), Ramirez (1), Miller (1), Allen (3), Perez (2). SF_Ramirez, Perez. S_Stamets.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 6 (Tellez 4, Gurriel Jr. 2); Cleveland 4 (Ramirez, Santana, Allen 2). RISP_Toronto 1 for 9; Cleveland 0 for 5.
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sanchez, L, 1-1
|6
|5
|2
|2
|2
|5
|89
|1.64
|Mayza
|2-3
|1
|2
|1
|3
|1
|30
|9.00
|Gaviglio
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.69
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bauer, W, 1-0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|6
|8
|117
|0.64
|Edwards
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|20
|4.50
|Hand, S, 3-3
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|29
|2.45
Inherited runners-scored_Gaviglio 3-0, Hand 3-0. HBP_Bauer (Hanson), Edwards (Tellez).
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_3:06. A_10,375 (35,225).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.