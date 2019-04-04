Listen Live Sports

Indians 4, Blue Jays 1

April 4, 2019 9:30 pm
 
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Drury 3b 4 0 0 0 1 3 .207
Brito rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
a-Hernandez ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .200
Grichuk cf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .200
Tellez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Jansen c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .095
McKinney lf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .100
Gurriel Jr. 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .087
Galvis ss 1 1 1 0 3 0 .318
Hanson 2b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .333
Totals 30 1 3 1 8 13
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Martin cf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .211
Ramirez 3b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .136
Moroff 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .100
Bauers dh 3 1 1 0 1 2 .200
Santana 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .450
Miller 2b 2 0 0 1 2 0 .154
Allen lf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .000
Perez c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .071
Naquin rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .250
Stamets ss 3 1 0 0 0 2 .000
Totals 28 4 7 4 5 7
Toronto 000 000 001—1 3 1
Cleveland 000 200 20x—4 7 0

a-doubled for Brito in the 9th.

E_Mayza (2). LOB_Toronto 12, Cleveland 8. 2B_Hernandez (1), Naquin (1). RBIs_Hernandez (3), Ramirez (1), Miller (1), Allen (3), Perez (2). SF_Ramirez, Perez. S_Stamets.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 6 (Tellez 4, Gurriel Jr. 2); Cleveland 4 (Ramirez, Santana, Allen 2). RISP_Toronto 1 for 9; Cleveland 0 for 5.

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sanchez, L, 1-1 6 5 2 2 2 5 89 1.64
Mayza 2-3 1 2 1 3 1 30 9.00
Gaviglio 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 14 1.69
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bauer, W, 1-0 7 0 0 0 6 8 117 0.64
Edwards 2-3 0 0 0 2 2 20 4.50
Hand, S, 3-3 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 3 29 2.45

Inherited runners-scored_Gaviglio 3-0, Hand 3-0. HBP_Bauer (Hanson), Edwards (Tellez).

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:06. A_10,375 (35,225).

