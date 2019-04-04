Indians 4, Blue Jays 1

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Drury 3b 4 0 0 0 1 3 .207 Brito rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 a-Hernandez ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .200 Grichuk cf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .200 Tellez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Jansen c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .095 McKinney lf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .100 Gurriel Jr. 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .087 Galvis ss 1 1 1 0 3 0 .318 Hanson 2b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .333 Totals 30 1 3 1 8 13

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Martin cf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .211 Ramirez 3b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .136 Moroff 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .100 Bauers dh 3 1 1 0 1 2 .200 Santana 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .450 Miller 2b 2 0 0 1 2 0 .154 Allen lf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .000 Perez c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .071 Naquin rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .250 Stamets ss 3 1 0 0 0 2 .000 Totals 28 4 7 4 5 7

Toronto 000 000 001—1 3 1 Cleveland 000 200 20x—4 7 0

a-doubled for Brito in the 9th.

E_Mayza (2). LOB_Toronto 12, Cleveland 8. 2B_Hernandez (1), Naquin (1). RBIs_Hernandez (3), Ramirez (1), Miller (1), Allen (3), Perez (2). SF_Ramirez, Perez. S_Stamets.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 6 (Tellez 4, Gurriel Jr. 2); Cleveland 4 (Ramirez, Santana, Allen 2). RISP_Toronto 1 for 9; Cleveland 0 for 5.

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sanchez, L, 1-1 6 5 2 2 2 5 89 1.64 Mayza 2-3 1 2 1 3 1 30 9.00 Gaviglio 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 14 1.69 Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bauer, W, 1-0 7 0 0 0 6 8 117 0.64 Edwards 2-3 0 0 0 2 2 20 4.50 Hand, S, 3-3 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 3 29 2.45

Inherited runners-scored_Gaviglio 3-0, Hand 3-0. HBP_Bauer (Hanson), Edwards (Tellez).

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:06. A_10,375 (35,225).

