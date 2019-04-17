Indians 4, Mariners 2

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Martin cf 5 0 3 1 0 1 .276 J.Ramirez 3b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .154 Kipnis 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .429 C.Santana 1b 4 1 1 1 0 3 .389 H.Ramirez dh 4 0 1 1 0 0 .188 Naquin rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .267 Allen rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .040 Bauers lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .200 Plawecki c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .200 Freeman ss 3 0 1 1 0 1 .333 1-Moroff pr-ss 0 1 0 0 0 0 .077 Totals 36 4 13 4 1 6

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Smith cf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .219 Haniger rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .271 D.Santana lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .341 Encarnacion dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .279 Bruce 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .175 Beckham ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .318 Healy 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .227 Murphy c 4 0 3 1 0 1 .412 Gordon 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .294 Totals 33 2 6 2 4 7

Cleveland 000 200 200—4 13 2 Seattle 010 000 010—2 6 0

1-ran for Freeman in the 7th.

E_J.Ramirez (2), Freeman (1). LOB_Cleveland 7, Seattle 8. 2B_Martin (4), Kipnis (1), C.Santana (5), Plawecki (1), Beckham (7), Murphy 2 (2). HR_Bruce (8), off Ramirez. RBIs_Martin (5), C.Santana (11), H.Ramirez (8), Freeman (1), Bruce (14), Murphy (2). SB_Kipnis (1). CS_Martin (2), Gordon (1). S_Moroff.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 6 (Martin, J.Ramirez 3, H.Ramirez, Naquin); Seattle 6 (Smith, Haniger, D.Santana, Healy, Murphy, Gordon). RISP_Cleveland 2 for 13; Seattle 1 for 11.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_H.Ramirez. GIDP_J.Ramirez, Plawecki, Encarnacion.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Moroff, Kipnis, C.Santana); Seattle 2 (Bruce, Beckham, Leake), (Beckham, Gordon, Bruce).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bieber, W, 2-0 6 4 1 1 3 5 106 1.71 Perez, H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 10 7.71 Ramirez, H, 2 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 16 5.19 Hand, S, 6-6 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 2.08 Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Leake, L, 2-1 6 8 2 2 0 4 85 3.86 Elias 1 3 2 2 0 0 26 3.09 Gearrin 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 5.40 Armstrong 1 1 0 0 1 0 21 13.50

Bieber pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Perez 1-0, Ramirez 1-0. WP_Bieber.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_3:07. A_11,826 (47,943).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.