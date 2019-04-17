Indians 4, Mariners 2

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Martin cf
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.276
|J.Ramirez 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.429
|C.Santana 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.389
|H.Ramirez dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.188
|Naquin rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Allen rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.040
|Bauers lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Plawecki c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Freeman ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|1-Moroff pr-ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.077
|Totals
|36
|4
|13
|4
|1
|6
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|D.Santana lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.341
|Encarnacion dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Bruce 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.175
|Beckham ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.318
|Healy 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.227
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.412
|Gordon 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.294
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|4
|7
|Cleveland
|000
|200
|200—4
|13
|2
|Seattle
|010
|000
|010—2
|6
|0
1-ran for Freeman in the 7th.
E_J.Ramirez (2), Freeman (1). LOB_Cleveland 7, Seattle 8. 2B_Martin (4), Kipnis (1), C.Santana (5), Plawecki (1), Beckham (7), Murphy 2 (2). HR_Bruce (8), off Ramirez. RBIs_Martin (5), C.Santana (11), H.Ramirez (8), Freeman (1), Bruce (14), Murphy (2). SB_Kipnis (1). CS_Martin (2), Gordon (1). S_Moroff.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 6 (Martin, J.Ramirez 3, H.Ramirez, Naquin); Seattle 6 (Smith, Haniger, D.Santana, Healy, Murphy, Gordon). RISP_Cleveland 2 for 13; Seattle 1 for 11.
Runners moved up_H.Ramirez. GIDP_J.Ramirez, Plawecki, Encarnacion.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Moroff, Kipnis, C.Santana); Seattle 2 (Bruce, Beckham, Leake), (Beckham, Gordon, Bruce).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber, W, 2-0
|6
|4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|106
|1.71
|Perez, H, 2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|7.71
|Ramirez, H, 2
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|16
|5.19
|Hand, S, 6-6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.08
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Leake, L, 2-1
|6
|8
|2
|2
|0
|4
|85
|3.86
|Elias
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|26
|3.09
|Gearrin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|5.40
|Armstrong
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|13.50
Bieber pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Perez 1-0, Ramirez 1-0. WP_Bieber.
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Tim Timmons.
T_3:07. A_11,826 (47,943).
