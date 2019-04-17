Listen Live Sports

Indians 4, Mariners 2

April 17, 2019 1:30 am
 
Cleveland Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
L.Mrtin cf 5 0 3 1 M.Smith cf 5 0 1 0
J.Rmirz 3b 5 0 1 0 Haniger rf 4 0 0 0
Kipnis 2b 4 1 2 0 Do.Sntn lf 3 0 0 0
C.Sntna 1b 4 1 1 1 Encrnco dh 4 0 0 0
H.Rmirz dh 4 0 1 1 Bruce 1b 4 1 1 1
Naquin rf 4 1 1 0 T.Bckhm ss 3 1 1 0
G.Allen rf 0 0 0 0 Healy 3b 3 0 0 0
Bauers lf 3 0 1 0 T.Mrphy c 4 0 3 1
Plwecki c 4 0 2 0 D.Grdon 2b 3 0 0 0
M.Frman ss 3 0 1 1
Moroff pr-ss 0 1 0 0
Totals 36 4 13 4 Totals 33 2 6 2
Cleveland 000 200 200—4
Seattle 010 000 010—2

E_J.Ramirez (2), M.Freeman (1). DP_Cleveland 1, Seattle 2. LOB_Cleveland 7, Seattle 8. 2B_L.Martin (4), Kipnis (1), C.Santana (5), Plawecki (1), T.Beckham (7), T.Murphy 2 (2). HR_Bruce (8). SB_Kipnis (1). CS_L.Martin (2), D.Gordon (1). S_Moroff (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Bieber W,2-0 6 4 1 1 3 5
Perez H,2 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Ramirez H,2 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 1
Hand S,6-6 1 1 0 0 0 1
Seattle
Leake L,2-1 6 8 2 2 0 4
Elias 1 3 2 2 0 0
Gearrin 1 1 0 0 0 2
Armstrong 1 1 0 0 1 0

Bieber pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

WP_Bieber.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_3:07. A_11,826 (47,943).

