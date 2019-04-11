Indians 4, Tigers 0

|Cleveland
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|L.Mrtin cf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|J.Hrrsn 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Rmirz 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Cndlrio 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bauers lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Mi.Cbrr dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|C.Sntna 1b
|3
|0
|3
|2
|Goodrum rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|H.Rmirz dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|D.Ptrsn lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Naquin rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Joh.Hck 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Plwecki c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Greiner c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|B.Mller 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Mercer ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Moroff pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Jones cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Stamets ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|4
|11
|4
|Totals
|31
|0
|3
|0
|Cleveland
|101
|100
|100—4
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000—0
E_B.Miller (1). DP_Detroit 1. LOB_Cleveland 10, Detroit 5. 2B_L.Martin (3), B.Miller (2). HR_L.Martin (2). SB_L.Martin (1), Bauers (1), Goodrum (1). CS_Bauers (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cleveland
|Bieber W,1-0
|7
|3
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Cimber
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hand
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Detroit
|Turnbull L,0-2
|4
|8
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Hardy
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|VerHagen
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Garrett
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Alcantara
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
WP_Bieber.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Sean Barber.
T_2:47. A_13,910 (41,297).
