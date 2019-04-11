Listen Live Sports

Indians 4, Tigers 0

April 11, 2019 4:08 pm
 
< a min read
Cleveland Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
L.Mrtin cf 4 2 3 2 J.Hrrsn 2b 4 0 0 0
J.Rmirz 3b 5 0 0 0 Cndlrio 3b 4 0 0 0
Bauers lf 4 1 1 0 Mi.Cbrr dh 4 0 0 0
C.Sntna 1b 3 0 3 2 Goodrum rf 3 0 1 0
H.Rmirz dh 5 0 0 0 D.Ptrsn lf 4 0 0 0
Naquin rf 3 0 1 0 Joh.Hck 1b 3 0 0 0
Plwecki c 4 1 1 0 Greiner c 3 0 1 0
B.Mller 2b 4 0 2 0 Mercer ss 3 0 1 0
Moroff pr-2b 0 0 0 0 J.Jones cf 3 0 0 0
Stamets ss 3 0 0 0
Totals 35 4 11 4 Totals 31 0 3 0
Cleveland 101 100 100—4
Detroit 000 000 000—0

E_B.Miller (1). DP_Detroit 1. LOB_Cleveland 10, Detroit 5. 2B_L.Martin (3), B.Miller (2). HR_L.Martin (2). SB_L.Martin (1), Bauers (1), Goodrum (1). CS_Bauers (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Bieber W,1-0 7 3 0 0 1 6
Cimber 1 0 0 0 0 0
Hand 1 0 0 0 0 1
Detroit
Turnbull L,0-2 4 8 3 3 1 4
Hardy 2 0 0 0 1 1
VerHagen 1 2 1 1 1 1
Garrett 1 1 0 0 2 2
Alcantara 1 0 0 0 1 0

WP_Bieber.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:47. A_13,910 (41,297).

