Indians 5, White Sox 3

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Moncada 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .412 Palka rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 a-Cordell ph-rf 1 1 1 2 0 0 1.000 Abreu dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .267 Alonso 1b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .182 Jimenez lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .133 Castillo c 1 0 1 0 2 0 .500 Sanchez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .063 Rondon ss 4 1 0 0 0 3 .000 Engel cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Totals 30 3 3 3 4 14

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Martin cf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .154 J.Ramirez 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .200 Bauers lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .167 Santana 1b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .462 H.Ramirez dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .231 Miller 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .182 Moroff 2b 1 0 1 1 0 0 .167 R.Perez c 3 0 0 1 1 1 .000 Naquin rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .100 b-Allen ph-rf 0 0 0 1 1 0 .000 Stamets ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Totals 32 5 8 4 5 6

Chicago 000 000 030—3 3 1 Cleveland 000 001 04x—5 8 1

a-homered for Palka in the 8th. b-walked for Naquin in the 8th.

E_Sanchez (2), Cimber (1). LOB_Chicago 6, Cleveland 8. 2B_Moncada (2), Martin (2), J.Ramirez (1), Bauers (1). HR_Cordell (1), off Edwards. RBIs_Moncada (4), Cordell 2 (2), Santana (4), R.Perez (1), Moroff (1), Allen (2). S_Engel.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 1 (Rondon); Cleveland 3 (Martin 2, H.Ramirez). RISP_Chicago 2 for 4; Cleveland 3 for 10.

GIDP_Santana.

DP_Chicago 1 (Sanchez, Rondon, Alonso).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nova 7 6 1 1 1 4 93 1.29 Fry, H, 1 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 12 20.25 Covey, L, 0-1 0 1 2 1 2 0 6 6.75 Frare 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 16 0.00 Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Clevinger 7 1 0 0 3 12 106 0.00 Cimber, H, 1 1-3 0 1 0 0 0 6 0.00 O.Perez 0 1 1 1 0 0 4 27.00 Edwards, W, 2-0 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 12 6.75 Hand, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 2 20 0.00

O.Perez pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Covey pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Covey 2-2, Frare 3-1, O.Perez 1-1, Edwards 1-1. HBP_Hand (Castillo).

Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:02. A_34,519 (35,225).

