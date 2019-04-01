Indians 5, White Sox 3

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Moncada 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.412
|Palka rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|a-Cordell ph-rf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|Abreu dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Alonso 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.182
|Jimenez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.133
|Castillo c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.500
|Sanchez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.063
|Rondon ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Engel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Totals
|30
|3
|3
|3
|4
|14
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Martin cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.154
|J.Ramirez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Bauers lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.167
|Santana 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.462
|H.Ramirez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Miller 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Moroff 2b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.167
|R.Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.000
|Naquin rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|b-Allen ph-rf
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.000
|Stamets ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Totals
|32
|5
|8
|4
|5
|6
|Chicago
|000
|000
|030—3
|3
|1
|Cleveland
|000
|001
|04x—5
|8
|1
a-homered for Palka in the 8th. b-walked for Naquin in the 8th.
E_Sanchez (2), Cimber (1). LOB_Chicago 6, Cleveland 8. 2B_Moncada (2), Martin (2), J.Ramirez (1), Bauers (1). HR_Cordell (1), off Edwards. RBIs_Moncada (4), Cordell 2 (2), Santana (4), R.Perez (1), Moroff (1), Allen (2). S_Engel.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 1 (Rondon); Cleveland 3 (Martin 2, H.Ramirez). RISP_Chicago 2 for 4; Cleveland 3 for 10.
GIDP_Santana.
DP_Chicago 1 (Sanchez, Rondon, Alonso).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nova
|7
|6
|1
|1
|1
|4
|93
|1.29
|Fry, H, 1
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|12
|20.25
|Covey, L, 0-1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|6
|6.75
|Frare
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|0.00
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clevinger
|7
|1
|0
|0
|3
|12
|106
|0.00
|Cimber, H, 1
|1-3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0.00
|O.Perez
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|27.00
|Edwards, W, 2-0
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|12
|6.75
|Hand, S, 2-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|0.00
O.Perez pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Covey pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Covey 2-2, Frare 3-1, O.Perez 1-1, Edwards 1-1. HBP_Hand (Castillo).
Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_3:02. A_34,519 (35,225).
