Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Indians 5, White Sox 3

April 1, 2019 7:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Moncada 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .412
Palka rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
a-Cordell ph-rf 1 1 1 2 0 0 1.000
Abreu dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .267
Alonso 1b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .182
Jimenez lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .133
Castillo c 1 0 1 0 2 0 .500
Sanchez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .063
Rondon ss 4 1 0 0 0 3 .000
Engel cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Totals 30 3 3 3 4 14
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Martin cf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .154
J.Ramirez 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .200
Bauers lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .167
Santana 1b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .462
H.Ramirez dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .231
Miller 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .182
Moroff 2b 1 0 1 1 0 0 .167
R.Perez c 3 0 0 1 1 1 .000
Naquin rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .100
b-Allen ph-rf 0 0 0 1 1 0 .000
Stamets ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Totals 32 5 8 4 5 6
Chicago 000 000 030—3 3 1
Cleveland 000 001 04x—5 8 1

a-homered for Palka in the 8th. b-walked for Naquin in the 8th.

E_Sanchez (2), Cimber (1). LOB_Chicago 6, Cleveland 8. 2B_Moncada (2), Martin (2), J.Ramirez (1), Bauers (1). HR_Cordell (1), off Edwards. RBIs_Moncada (4), Cordell 2 (2), Santana (4), R.Perez (1), Moroff (1), Allen (2). S_Engel.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 1 (Rondon); Cleveland 3 (Martin 2, H.Ramirez). RISP_Chicago 2 for 4; Cleveland 3 for 10.

Advertisement

GIDP_Santana.

DP_Chicago 1 (Sanchez, Rondon, Alonso).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nova 7 6 1 1 1 4 93 1.29
Fry, H, 1 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 12 20.25
Covey, L, 0-1 0 1 2 1 2 0 6 6.75
Frare 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 16 0.00
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Clevinger 7 1 0 0 3 12 106 0.00
Cimber, H, 1 1-3 0 1 0 0 0 6 0.00
O.Perez 0 1 1 1 0 0 4 27.00
Edwards, W, 2-0 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 12 6.75
Hand, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 2 20 0.00

O.Perez pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Covey pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Covey 2-2, Frare 3-1, O.Perez 1-1, Edwards 1-1. HBP_Hand (Castillo).

Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:02. A_34,519 (35,225).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|10 Internal Audit Basic Training Workshop
4|12 Open House for Prospective Students at...
4|12 National Crime Victims' Service...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military dog Diego jumps over training course obstacle

Today in History

1970: Apollo 13 launched to moon

Get our daily newsletter.