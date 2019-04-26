Listen Live Sports

Indians 6, Astros 3

April 26, 2019 11:47 pm
 
Cleveland Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lindor ss 5 2 2 3 Sprnger cf 5 0 1 1
L.Mrtin cf 4 1 1 1 Altuve 2b 2 0 0 0
Ramirez 3b 3 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 4 0 1 1
C.Sntna 1b 5 0 0 0 Brntley lf 5 0 2 0
Gnzalez dh 4 1 2 1 Correa ss 5 0 1 0
Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0 Reddick rf 4 1 1 0
Bauers lf 3 0 1 0 Gurriel 1b 4 1 2 0
Plwecki c 0 0 0 0 White dh 4 0 0 0
R.Perez c 3 0 1 0 R.Chrns c 4 1 2 1
G.Allen pr-lf 1 1 0 0
Naquin rf 4 1 2 1
Totals 36 6 9 6 Totals 37 3 10 3
Cleveland 001 110 102—6
Houston 020 100 000—3

E_C.Santana (3). LOB_Cleveland 8, Houston 11. 2B_Naquin (4), Springer (6), Brantley (6), Reddick (3). HR_Lindor 2 (3), L.Martin (5), Gonzalez (1). SB_Ramirez (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Kluber 5 7 3 3 3 6
Cimber W,2-1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Perez 0 1 0 0 0 0
Wittgren H,1 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2
Hand S,8-8 1 0 0 0 1 3
Houston
McHugh 5 2-3 4 3 3 2 9
Harris 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Rondon L,2-1 1 2 1 1 0 0
Devenski 1 1 0 0 1 1
James 1 2 2 2 1 3

O.Perez pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

HBP_by McHugh (Ramirez).

Umpires_Home, Jeff Kellogg; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, James Hoye; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:19. A_38,084 (41,168).

