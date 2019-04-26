Listen Live Sports

Indians 6, Astros 3

April 26, 2019 11:48 pm
 
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 5 2 2 3 0 1 .259
Martin cf 4 1 1 1 1 2 .256
Ramirez 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .172
Santana 1b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .317
Gonzalez dh 4 1 2 1 1 2 .257
Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .235
Bauers lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .224
Plawecki c 0 0 0 0 1 0 .200
R.Perez c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .185
1-Allen pr-lf 1 1 0 0 0 1 .105
Naquin rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .242
Totals 36 6 9 6 4 13
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer cf 5 0 1 1 0 3 .279
Altuve 2b 2 0 0 0 3 0 .265
Bregman 3b 4 0 1 1 1 2 .301
Brantley lf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .327
Correa ss 5 0 1 0 0 3 .267
Reddick rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .368
Gurriel 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .261
White dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .268
Chirinos c 4 1 2 1 0 1 .279
Totals 37 3 10 3 4 12
Cleveland 001 110 102—6 9 1
Houston 020 100 000—3 10 0

1-ran for R.Perez in the 7th.

E_Santana (3). LOB_Cleveland 8, Houston 11. 2B_Naquin (4), Springer (6), Brantley (6), Reddick (3). HR_Lindor (2), off McHugh; Gonzalez (1), off McHugh; Martin (5), off McHugh; Lindor (3), off James. RBIs_Lindor 3 (5), Martin (8), Gonzalez (2), Naquin (7), Springer (22), Bregman (13), Chirinos (9). SB_Ramirez (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Ramirez, Gonzalez, Allen); Houston 6 (Brantley 3, Correa 2, Reddick). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 6; Houston 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Kipnis.

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kluber 5 7 3 3 3 6 98 5.81
Cimber, W, 2-1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 15 3.86
O.Perez 0 1 0 0 0 0 4 7.94
Wittgren, H, 1 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 24 0.96
Hand, S, 8-8 1 0 0 0 1 3 20 1.42
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McHugh 5 2-3 4 3 3 2 9 99 4.78
Harris 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 0.00
Rondon, L, 2-1 1 2 1 1 0 0 16 2.79
Devenski 1 1 0 0 1 1 17 3.72
James 1 2 2 2 1 3 24 7.90

O.Perez pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Wittgren 1-0, Harris 1-0. HBP_McHugh (Ramirez).

Umpires_Home, Jeff Kellogg; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, James Hoye; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:19. A_38,084 (41,168).

