Indians 6, Astros 3

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.259
|Martin cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.256
|Ramirez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.172
|Santana 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.317
|Gonzalez dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.257
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Bauers lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Plawecki c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|R.Perez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|1-Allen pr-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.105
|Naquin rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.242
|Totals
|36
|6
|9
|6
|4
|13
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.279
|Altuve 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.265
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.301
|Brantley lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.327
|Correa ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.267
|Reddick rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.368
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|White dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Chirinos c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.279
|Totals
|37
|3
|10
|3
|4
|12
|Cleveland
|001
|110
|102—6
|9
|1
|Houston
|020
|100
|000—3
|10
|0
1-ran for R.Perez in the 7th.
E_Santana (3). LOB_Cleveland 8, Houston 11. 2B_Naquin (4), Springer (6), Brantley (6), Reddick (3). HR_Lindor (2), off McHugh; Gonzalez (1), off McHugh; Martin (5), off McHugh; Lindor (3), off James. RBIs_Lindor 3 (5), Martin (8), Gonzalez (2), Naquin (7), Springer (22), Bregman (13), Chirinos (9). SB_Ramirez (8).
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Ramirez, Gonzalez, Allen); Houston 6 (Brantley 3, Correa 2, Reddick). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 6; Houston 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Kipnis.
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kluber
|5
|7
|3
|3
|3
|6
|98
|5.81
|Cimber, W, 2-1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.86
|O.Perez
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7.94
|Wittgren, H, 1
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|0.96
|Hand, S, 8-8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|20
|1.42
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McHugh
|5
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|9
|99
|4.78
|Harris
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.00
|Rondon, L, 2-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|2.79
|Devenski
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|3.72
|James
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|24
|7.90
O.Perez pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Wittgren 1-0, Harris 1-0. HBP_McHugh (Ramirez).
Umpires_Home, Jeff Kellogg; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, James Hoye; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_3:19. A_38,084 (41,168).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.