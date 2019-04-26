Indians 6, Astros 3

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 5 2 2 3 0 1 .259 Martin cf 4 1 1 1 1 2 .256 Ramirez 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .172 Santana 1b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .317 Gonzalez dh 4 1 2 1 1 2 .257 Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .235 Bauers lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .224 Plawecki c 0 0 0 0 1 0 .200 R.Perez c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .185 1-Allen pr-lf 1 1 0 0 0 1 .105 Naquin rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .242 Totals 36 6 9 6 4 13

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer cf 5 0 1 1 0 3 .279 Altuve 2b 2 0 0 0 3 0 .265 Bregman 3b 4 0 1 1 1 2 .301 Brantley lf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .327 Correa ss 5 0 1 0 0 3 .267 Reddick rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .368 Gurriel 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .261 White dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .268 Chirinos c 4 1 2 1 0 1 .279 Totals 37 3 10 3 4 12

Cleveland 001 110 102—6 9 1 Houston 020 100 000—3 10 0

1-ran for R.Perez in the 7th.

E_Santana (3). LOB_Cleveland 8, Houston 11. 2B_Naquin (4), Springer (6), Brantley (6), Reddick (3). HR_Lindor (2), off McHugh; Gonzalez (1), off McHugh; Martin (5), off McHugh; Lindor (3), off James. RBIs_Lindor 3 (5), Martin (8), Gonzalez (2), Naquin (7), Springer (22), Bregman (13), Chirinos (9). SB_Ramirez (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Ramirez, Gonzalez, Allen); Houston 6 (Brantley 3, Correa 2, Reddick). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 6; Houston 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Kipnis.

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kluber 5 7 3 3 3 6 98 5.81 Cimber, W, 2-1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 15 3.86 O.Perez 0 1 0 0 0 0 4 7.94 Wittgren, H, 1 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 24 0.96 Hand, S, 8-8 1 0 0 0 1 3 20 1.42 Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McHugh 5 2-3 4 3 3 2 9 99 4.78 Harris 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 0.00 Rondon, L, 2-1 1 2 1 1 0 0 16 2.79 Devenski 1 1 0 0 1 1 17 3.72 James 1 2 2 2 1 3 24 7.90

O.Perez pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Wittgren 1-0, Harris 1-0. HBP_McHugh (Ramirez).

Umpires_Home, Jeff Kellogg; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, James Hoye; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:19. A_38,084 (41,168).

