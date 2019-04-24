Indians 6, Marlins 2

Miami Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Grndrsn lf 4 0 1 0 Lindor dh 5 1 2 1 Prado dh 4 1 1 1 L.Mrtin cf 3 1 1 0 Bri.And rf 4 0 1 0 Ramirez 3b 4 1 3 4 N.Wlker 1b 3 0 1 0 C.Sntna 1b 5 0 0 0 S.Cstro 2b 4 0 0 0 Gnzalez rf 3 1 0 0 Alfaro c 3 1 0 0 Kipnis 2b 3 1 1 0 Rojas ss 4 0 1 0 Plwecki c 3 0 1 0 Glloway cf 3 0 0 0 Bauers lf 4 1 1 1 Berti 3b 2 0 0 1 M.Frman ss 1 0 0 0 Moroff ph-ss 1 0 0 0 Totals 31 2 5 2 Totals 32 6 9 6

Miami 000 010 010—2 Cleveland 101 000 04x—6

E_Gonzalez (1), S.Castro (3). LOB_Miami 5, Cleveland 10. 2B_Granderson (3), Ramirez (4), Plawecki (2). HR_Prado (1), Ramirez (2). SB_Ramirez (6). SF_Berti (1). S_L.Martin (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Miami Alcantara 5 4 2 1 4 2 Quijada 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 Anderson 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Conley L,0-3 2-3 2 3 3 1 1 Guerrero 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 Cleveland Rodriguez 7 3 1 1 2 3 Wittgren W,1-0 BS,1 1 2 1 1 0 2 Hand 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Guerrero (Martin). WP_Quijada.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Chris Segal; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Bill Miller.

T_2:53. A_13,046 (35,225).

