Indians 6, Marlins 2

|Miami
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Grndrsn lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lindor dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Prado dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|L.Mrtin cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Bri.And rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|1
|3
|4
|N.Wlker 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|C.Sntna 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|S.Cstro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gnzalez rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Alfaro c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Kipnis 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Plwecki c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Glloway cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bauers lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Berti 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|M.Frman ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moroff ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|Totals
|32
|6
|9
|6
|Miami
|000
|010
|010—2
|Cleveland
|101
|000
|04x—6
E_Gonzalez (1), S.Castro (3). LOB_Miami 5, Cleveland 10. 2B_Granderson (3), Ramirez (4), Plawecki (2). HR_Prado (1), Ramirez (2). SB_Ramirez (6). SF_Berti (1). S_L.Martin (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Miami
|Alcantara
|5
|4
|2
|1
|4
|2
|Quijada
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Anderson
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Conley L,0-3
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Guerrero
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|Rodriguez
|7
|3
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Wittgren W,1-0 BS,1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Hand
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by Guerrero (Martin). WP_Quijada.
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Chris Segal; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Bill Miller.
T_2:53. A_13,046 (35,225).
