The Associated Press
 
Indians 6, Marlins 2

April 24, 2019 4:15 pm
 
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Granderson lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .164
Prado dh 4 1 1 1 0 0 .320
B.Anderson rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .244
Walker 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .225
Castro 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247
Alfaro c 3 1 0 0 1 1 .267
Rojas ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .279
Galloway cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .217
Berti 3b 2 0 0 1 0 1 .000
Totals 31 2 5 2 2 7
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor dh 5 1 2 1 0 0 .222
Martin cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .256
Ramirez 3b 4 1 3 4 1 1 .184
Santana 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .338
Gonzalez rf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .259
Kipnis 2b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .308
Plawecki c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .200
Bauers lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .211
Freeman ss 1 0 0 0 1 0 .182
a-Moroff ph-ss 1 0 0 0 1 1 .129
Totals 32 6 9 6 6 7
Miami 000 010 010—2 5 1
Cleveland 101 000 04x—6 9 1

a-walked for Freeman in the 6th.

E_Castro (3), Gonzalez (1). LOB_Miami 5, Cleveland 10. 2B_Granderson (3), Ramirez (4), Plawecki (2). HR_Prado (1), off Wittgren; Ramirez (2), off Alcantara. RBIs_Prado (5), Berti (1), Lindor (2), Ramirez 4 (9), Bauers (9). SB_Ramirez (6). SF_Berti. S_Martin.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Granderson, Prado, Rojas); Cleveland 6 (Lindor, Santana 3, Gonzalez 2). RISP_Miami 0 for 4; Cleveland 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_Alfaro.

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Alcantara 5 4 2 1 4 2 84 4.50
Quijada 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 16 0.00
N.Anderson 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 20 2.45
Conley, L, 0-3 2-3 2 3 3 1 1 17 8.38
Guerrero 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 12 0.90
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rodriguez 7 3 1 1 2 3 91 2.13
Wittgren, W, 1-0, BS, 1-2 1 2 1 1 0 2 28 1.12
Hand 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 1.69

Inherited runners-scored_N.Anderson 2-0, Guerrero 2-2. HBP_Guerrero (Martin). WP_Quijada.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Chris Segal; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Bill Miller.

T_2:53. A_13,046 (35,225).

