Indians 6, Marlins 2

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Granderson lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .164 Prado dh 4 1 1 1 0 0 .320 B.Anderson rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .244 Walker 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .225 Castro 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Alfaro c 3 1 0 0 1 1 .267 Rojas ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .279 Galloway cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .217 Berti 3b 2 0 0 1 0 1 .000 Totals 31 2 5 2 2 7

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor dh 5 1 2 1 0 0 .222 Martin cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .256 Ramirez 3b 4 1 3 4 1 1 .184 Santana 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .338 Gonzalez rf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .259 Kipnis 2b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .308 Plawecki c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .200 Bauers lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .211 Freeman ss 1 0 0 0 1 0 .182 a-Moroff ph-ss 1 0 0 0 1 1 .129 Totals 32 6 9 6 6 7

Miami 000 010 010—2 5 1 Cleveland 101 000 04x—6 9 1

a-walked for Freeman in the 6th.

E_Castro (3), Gonzalez (1). LOB_Miami 5, Cleveland 10. 2B_Granderson (3), Ramirez (4), Plawecki (2). HR_Prado (1), off Wittgren; Ramirez (2), off Alcantara. RBIs_Prado (5), Berti (1), Lindor (2), Ramirez 4 (9), Bauers (9). SB_Ramirez (6). SF_Berti. S_Martin.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Granderson, Prado, Rojas); Cleveland 6 (Lindor, Santana 3, Gonzalez 2). RISP_Miami 0 for 4; Cleveland 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_Alfaro.

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Alcantara 5 4 2 1 4 2 84 4.50 Quijada 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 16 0.00 N.Anderson 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 20 2.45 Conley, L, 0-3 2-3 2 3 3 1 1 17 8.38 Guerrero 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 12 0.90 Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rodriguez 7 3 1 1 2 3 91 2.13 Wittgren, W, 1-0, BS, 1-2 1 2 1 1 0 2 28 1.12 Hand 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 1.69

Inherited runners-scored_N.Anderson 2-0, Guerrero 2-2. HBP_Guerrero (Martin). WP_Quijada.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Chris Segal; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Bill Miller.

T_2:53. A_13,046 (35,225).

