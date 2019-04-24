Indians 6, Marlins 2

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Granderson lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.164
|Prado dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.320
|B.Anderson rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Walker 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.225
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Alfaro c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Galloway cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Berti 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.000
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|2
|7
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|Martin cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|1
|3
|4
|1
|1
|.184
|Santana 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.338
|Gonzalez rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Kipnis 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.308
|Plawecki c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Bauers lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.211
|Freeman ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.182
|a-Moroff ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.129
|Totals
|32
|6
|9
|6
|6
|7
|Miami
|000
|010
|010—2
|5
|1
|Cleveland
|101
|000
|04x—6
|9
|1
a-walked for Freeman in the 6th.
E_Castro (3), Gonzalez (1). LOB_Miami 5, Cleveland 10. 2B_Granderson (3), Ramirez (4), Plawecki (2). HR_Prado (1), off Wittgren; Ramirez (2), off Alcantara. RBIs_Prado (5), Berti (1), Lindor (2), Ramirez 4 (9), Bauers (9). SB_Ramirez (6). SF_Berti. S_Martin.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Granderson, Prado, Rojas); Cleveland 6 (Lindor, Santana 3, Gonzalez 2). RISP_Miami 0 for 4; Cleveland 4 for 12.
Runners moved up_Alfaro.
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alcantara
|5
|4
|2
|1
|4
|2
|84
|4.50
|Quijada
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|0.00
|N.Anderson
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|2.45
|Conley, L, 0-3
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|17
|8.38
|Guerrero
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|0.90
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodriguez
|7
|3
|1
|1
|2
|3
|91
|2.13
|Wittgren, W, 1-0, BS, 1-2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|28
|1.12
|Hand
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|1.69
Inherited runners-scored_N.Anderson 2-0, Guerrero 2-2. HBP_Guerrero (Martin). WP_Quijada.
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Chris Segal; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Bill Miller.
T_2:53. A_13,046 (35,225).
