Indians 7, Blue Jays 2

|Toronto
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Galvis ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|G.Allen cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|T.Hrnan lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|J.Rmirz 3b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Smoak dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Luplow rf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|C.Sntna 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Tellez 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|H.Rmirz dh
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Hanson ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bauers lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Drury 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|R.Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|D.Jnsen c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Moroff 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McKnney rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Stamets ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Grrl Jr 2b-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|2
|10
|2
|Totals
|33
|7
|8
|5
|Toronto
|000
|020
|000—2
|Cleveland
|103
|021
|00x—7
E_D.Jansen (1). LOB_Toronto 10, Cleveland 8. 2B_Smoak (1), Grichuk (3), D.Jansen (1), McKinney (1), G.Allen (1), J.Ramirez (2), Stamets (1). HR_Galvis (3). SB_J.Ramirez 2 (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Pannone L,0-2
|2
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|2
|6
|Luciano
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Gaviglio
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|Mayza
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Guerra
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cleveland
|Carrasco W,1-1
|5
|6
|2
|2
|1
|12
|Otero
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Olson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cimber
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Edwards
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Carrasco (Gurriel Jr.). WP_Luciano.
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Sam Holbrook.
T_3:20. A_18,429 (35,225).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.