Indians 7, Blue Jays 2

April 6, 2019 7:50 pm
 
Toronto Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Galvis ss 5 1 2 1 G.Allen cf 5 1 1 0
T.Hrnan lf 5 1 2 0 J.Rmirz 3b 5 2 2 0
Smoak dh 5 0 1 0 Luplow rf 4 2 1 0
Grichuk cf 4 0 1 1 C.Sntna 1b 3 1 2 1
Tellez 1b 2 0 1 0 H.Rmirz dh 1 0 0 1
Hanson ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Bauers lf 4 0 1 2
Drury 3b 4 0 0 0 R.Perez c 3 0 0 1
D.Jnsen c 4 0 1 0 Moroff 2b 4 0 0 0
McKnney rf 4 0 2 0 Stamets ss 4 1 1 0
Grrl Jr 2b-1b 3 0 0 0
Totals 37 2 10 2 Totals 33 7 8 5
Toronto 000 020 000—2
Cleveland 103 021 00x—7

E_D.Jansen (1). LOB_Toronto 10, Cleveland 8. 2B_Smoak (1), Grichuk (3), D.Jansen (1), McKinney (1), G.Allen (1), J.Ramirez (2), Stamets (1). HR_Galvis (3). SB_J.Ramirez 2 (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Pannone L,0-2 2 2-3 5 4 4 2 6
Luciano 1 2-3 2 2 2 2 2
Gaviglio 1 2-3 1 1 0 2 2
Mayza 1 0 0 0 0 2
Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cleveland
Carrasco W,1-1 5 6 2 2 1 12
Otero 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0
Olson 1 0 0 0 0 0
Cimber 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Edwards 1 2 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Carrasco (Gurriel Jr.). WP_Luciano.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:20. A_18,429 (35,225).

