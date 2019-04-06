Indians 7, Blue Jays 2

Toronto Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Galvis ss 5 1 2 1 G.Allen cf 5 1 1 0 T.Hrnan lf 5 1 2 0 J.Rmirz 3b 5 2 2 0 Smoak dh 5 0 1 0 Luplow rf 4 2 1 0 Grichuk cf 4 0 1 1 C.Sntna 1b 3 1 2 1 Tellez 1b 2 0 1 0 H.Rmirz dh 1 0 0 1 Hanson ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Bauers lf 4 0 1 2 Drury 3b 4 0 0 0 R.Perez c 3 0 0 1 D.Jnsen c 4 0 1 0 Moroff 2b 4 0 0 0 McKnney rf 4 0 2 0 Stamets ss 4 1 1 0 Grrl Jr 2b-1b 3 0 0 0 Totals 37 2 10 2 Totals 33 7 8 5

Toronto 000 020 000—2 Cleveland 103 021 00x—7

E_D.Jansen (1). LOB_Toronto 10, Cleveland 8. 2B_Smoak (1), Grichuk (3), D.Jansen (1), McKinney (1), G.Allen (1), J.Ramirez (2), Stamets (1). HR_Galvis (3). SB_J.Ramirez 2 (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Toronto Pannone L,0-2 2 2-3 5 4 4 2 6 Luciano 1 2-3 2 2 2 2 2 Gaviglio 1 2-3 1 1 0 2 2 Mayza 1 0 0 0 0 2 Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 1 Cleveland Carrasco W,1-1 5 6 2 2 1 12 Otero 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 Olson 1 0 0 0 0 0 Cimber 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Edwards 1 2 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Carrasco (Gurriel Jr.). WP_Luciano.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:20. A_18,429 (35,225).

