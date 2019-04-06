Indians 7, Blue Jays 2

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Galvis ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Hernandez lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|.212
|Smoak dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.182
|Tellez 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.217
|a-Hanson ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Drury 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.189
|Jansen c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.120
|McKinney rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.154
|Gurriel Jr. 2b-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.077
|Totals
|37
|2
|10
|2
|1
|14
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Allen cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.059
|J.Ramirez 3b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|Luplow rf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.182
|Santana 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.444
|H.Ramirez dh
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|.238
|Bauers lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.182
|Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.059
|Moroff 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.118
|Stamets ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.050
|Totals
|33
|7
|8
|5
|6
|13
|Toronto
|000
|020
|000—2
|10
|1
|Cleveland
|103
|021
|00x—7
|8
|0
a-flied out for Tellez in the 8th.
E_Jansen (1). LOB_Toronto 10, Cleveland 8. 2B_Smoak (1), Grichuk (3), Jansen (1), McKinney (1), Allen (1), J.Ramirez (2), Stamets (1). HR_Galvis (3), off Carrasco. RBIs_Galvis (6), Grichuk (5), Santana (7), H.Ramirez (4), Bauers 2 (2), Perez (3). SB_J.Ramirez 2 (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 6 (Smoak 2, Grichuk, Tellez, McKinney 2); Cleveland 4 (Bauers, Moroff 2, Stamets). RISP_Toronto 1 for 7; Cleveland 3 for 13.
Runners moved up_J.Ramirez.
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pannone, L, 0-2
|2
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|2
|6
|60
|5.87
|Luciano
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|37
|6.00
|Gaviglio
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|37
|1.29
|Mayza
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|6.75
|Guerra
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.59
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Carrasco, W, 1-1
|5
|6
|2
|2
|1
|12
|90
|7.71
|Otero
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|0.00
|Olson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|0.00
|Cimber
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.00
|Edwards
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|3.00
Inherited runners-scored_Luciano 2-0, Gaviglio 2-1, Olson 1-0. HBP_Carrasco (Gurriel Jr.). WP_Luciano. PB_Jansen (1).
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Sam Holbrook.
T_3:20. A_18,429 (35,225).
