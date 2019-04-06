Listen Live Sports

Indians 7, Blue Jays 2

April 6, 2019 7:50 pm
 
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Galvis ss 5 1 2 1 0 1 .333
Hernandez lf 5 1 2 0 0 3 .212
Smoak dh 5 0 1 0 0 2 .200
Grichuk cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .182
Tellez 1b 2 0 1 0 1 1 .217
a-Hanson ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Drury 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .189
Jansen c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .120
McKinney rf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .154
Gurriel Jr. 2b-1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .077
Totals 37 2 10 2 1 14
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Allen cf 5 1 1 0 0 3 .059
J.Ramirez 3b 5 2 2 0 0 0 .185
Luplow rf 4 2 1 0 1 2 .182
Santana 1b 3 1 2 1 1 1 .444
H.Ramirez dh 1 0 0 1 3 1 .238
Bauers lf 4 0 1 2 0 0 .182
Perez c 3 0 0 1 1 2 .059
Moroff 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .118
Stamets ss 4 1 1 0 0 3 .050
Totals 33 7 8 5 6 13
Toronto 000 020 000—2 10 1
Cleveland 103 021 00x—7 8 0

a-flied out for Tellez in the 8th.

E_Jansen (1). LOB_Toronto 10, Cleveland 8. 2B_Smoak (1), Grichuk (3), Jansen (1), McKinney (1), Allen (1), J.Ramirez (2), Stamets (1). HR_Galvis (3), off Carrasco. RBIs_Galvis (6), Grichuk (5), Santana (7), H.Ramirez (4), Bauers 2 (2), Perez (3). SB_J.Ramirez 2 (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 6 (Smoak 2, Grichuk, Tellez, McKinney 2); Cleveland 4 (Bauers, Moroff 2, Stamets). RISP_Toronto 1 for 7; Cleveland 3 for 13.

Runners moved up_J.Ramirez.

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pannone, L, 0-2 2 2-3 5 4 4 2 6 60 5.87
Luciano 1 2-3 2 2 2 2 2 37 6.00
Gaviglio 1 2-3 1 1 0 2 2 37 1.29
Mayza 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 6.75
Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 1.59
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Carrasco, W, 1-1 5 6 2 2 1 12 90 7.71
Otero 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 21 0.00
Olson 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 0.00
Cimber 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 0.00
Edwards 1 2 0 0 0 1 24 3.00

Inherited runners-scored_Luciano 2-0, Gaviglio 2-1, Olson 1-0. HBP_Carrasco (Gurriel Jr.). WP_Luciano. PB_Jansen (1).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:20. A_18,429 (35,225).

