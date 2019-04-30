Indians 7, Marlins 4

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Martin cf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.181
|Santana 1b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.316
|Gonzalez rf
|3
|2
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.261
|Kipnis 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Bauers lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|Perez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Bauer p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|b-Freeman ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.214
|Wittgren p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hand p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|33
|7
|9
|7
|3
|5
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Granderson lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.188
|d-Wallach ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Prado 3b-1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.294
|B.Anderson rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.243
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.286
|Cooper 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|1-Berti pr-ss-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.158
|Rojas ss-1b-ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|Galloway cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|Alcantara p
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.125
|N.Anderson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Walker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Conley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Herrera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.148
|Totals
|31
|4
|5
|4
|5
|12
|Cleveland
|024
|000
|010—7
|9
|0
|Miami
|120
|100
|000—4
|5
|2
a-struck out for N.Anderson in the 6th. b-out on sacrifice fly for Bauer in the 8th. c-flied out for Garcia in the 9th. d-struck out for Granderson in the 9th.
1-ran for Cooper in the 3rd.
E_Prado (1), Alcantara (2). LOB_Cleveland 6, Miami 7. 2B_Prado (4). HR_Santana (3), off Alcantara; Gonzalez (2), off Alcantara; Granderson (4), off Bauer. RBIs_Santana 2 (16), Gonzalez 3 (5), Bauers (11), Freeman (3), Granderson (11), Prado (8), B.Anderson (6), Alcantara (1). SB_Lindor (1), Ramirez (9). SF_Bauers, Freeman. S_Perez, Bauer, Alcantara.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Martin, Bauers, Bauer); Miami 4 (B.Anderson, Alfaro, Galloway, Walker). RISP_Cleveland 2 for 9; Miami 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Perez, Castro, Rojas. GIDP_Castro.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Lindor, Kipnis, Santana).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bauer, W, 4-1
|7
|4
|4
|4
|4
|10
|105
|2.45
|Wittgren, H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|0.87
|Hand, S, 9-9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.32
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alcantara, L, 1-3
|5
|1-3
|7
|6
|4
|3
|1
|96
|4.86
|N.Anderson
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|2.08
|Conley
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|7.59
|Kinley
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|10
|3.60
|Garcia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored_N.Anderson 1-0. HBP_Bauer (Cooper). WP_Bauer, Kinley.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Bill Welke.
T_2:56. A_7,247 (36,742).
