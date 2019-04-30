Indians 7, Marlins 4

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 5 1 2 0 0 2 .243 Martin cf 5 1 0 0 0 1 .221 Ramirez 3b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .181 Santana 1b 5 2 3 2 0 0 .316 Gonzalez rf 3 2 1 3 1 1 .261 Kipnis 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .200 Bauers lf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .241 Perez c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .213 Bauer p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 b-Freeman ph 0 0 0 1 0 0 .214 Wittgren p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hand p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 33 7 9 7 3 5

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Granderson lf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .188 d-Wallach ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .276 Prado 3b-1b 5 1 2 1 0 2 .294 B.Anderson rf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .243 Castro 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .248 Alfaro c 3 0 0 0 1 3 .286 Cooper 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 1-Berti pr-ss-3b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .158 Rojas ss-1b-ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .276 Galloway cf 4 1 0 0 0 2 .211 Alcantara p 1 0 0 1 0 1 .125 N.Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Walker ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .256 Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kinley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Herrera ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .148 Totals 31 4 5 4 5 12

Cleveland 024 000 010—7 9 0 Miami 120 100 000—4 5 2

a-struck out for N.Anderson in the 6th. b-out on sacrifice fly for Bauer in the 8th. c-flied out for Garcia in the 9th. d-struck out for Granderson in the 9th.

1-ran for Cooper in the 3rd.

E_Prado (1), Alcantara (2). LOB_Cleveland 6, Miami 7. 2B_Prado (4). HR_Santana (3), off Alcantara; Gonzalez (2), off Alcantara; Granderson (4), off Bauer. RBIs_Santana 2 (16), Gonzalez 3 (5), Bauers (11), Freeman (3), Granderson (11), Prado (8), B.Anderson (6), Alcantara (1). SB_Lindor (1), Ramirez (9). SF_Bauers, Freeman. S_Perez, Bauer, Alcantara.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Martin, Bauers, Bauer); Miami 4 (B.Anderson, Alfaro, Galloway, Walker). RISP_Cleveland 2 for 9; Miami 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Perez, Castro, Rojas. GIDP_Castro.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Lindor, Kipnis, Santana).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bauer, W, 4-1 7 4 4 4 4 10 105 2.45 Wittgren, H, 2 1 1 0 0 1 1 25 0.87 Hand, S, 9-9 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 1.32 Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Alcantara, L, 1-3 5 1-3 7 6 4 3 1 96 4.86 N.Anderson 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 7 2.08 Conley 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 7.59 Kinley 1 1 1 1 0 1 10 3.60 Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_N.Anderson 1-0. HBP_Bauer (Cooper). WP_Bauer, Kinley.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Bill Welke.

T_2:56. A_7,247 (36,742).

