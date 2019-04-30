Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Indians 7, Marlins 4

April 30, 2019 10:26 pm
 
1 min read
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 5 1 2 0 0 2 .243
Martin cf 5 1 0 0 0 1 .221
Ramirez 3b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .181
Santana 1b 5 2 3 2 0 0 .316
Gonzalez rf 3 2 1 3 1 1 .261
Kipnis 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .200
Bauers lf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .241
Perez c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .213
Bauer p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
b-Freeman ph 0 0 0 1 0 0 .214
Wittgren p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hand p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 7 9 7 3 5
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Granderson lf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .188
d-Wallach ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .276
Prado 3b-1b 5 1 2 1 0 2 .294
B.Anderson rf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .243
Castro 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .248
Alfaro c 3 0 0 0 1 3 .286
Cooper 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
1-Berti pr-ss-3b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .158
Rojas ss-1b-ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .276
Galloway cf 4 1 0 0 0 2 .211
Alcantara p 1 0 0 1 0 1 .125
N.Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Walker ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .256
Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kinley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Herrera ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .148
Totals 31 4 5 4 5 12
Cleveland 024 000 010—7 9 0
Miami 120 100 000—4 5 2

a-struck out for N.Anderson in the 6th. b-out on sacrifice fly for Bauer in the 8th. c-flied out for Garcia in the 9th. d-struck out for Granderson in the 9th.

1-ran for Cooper in the 3rd.

E_Prado (1), Alcantara (2). LOB_Cleveland 6, Miami 7. 2B_Prado (4). HR_Santana (3), off Alcantara; Gonzalez (2), off Alcantara; Granderson (4), off Bauer. RBIs_Santana 2 (16), Gonzalez 3 (5), Bauers (11), Freeman (3), Granderson (11), Prado (8), B.Anderson (6), Alcantara (1). SB_Lindor (1), Ramirez (9). SF_Bauers, Freeman. S_Perez, Bauer, Alcantara.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Martin, Bauers, Bauer); Miami 4 (B.Anderson, Alfaro, Galloway, Walker). RISP_Cleveland 2 for 9; Miami 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Perez, Castro, Rojas. GIDP_Castro.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Lindor, Kipnis, Santana).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bauer, W, 4-1 7 4 4 4 4 10 105 2.45
Wittgren, H, 2 1 1 0 0 1 1 25 0.87
Hand, S, 9-9 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 1.32
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Alcantara, L, 1-3 5 1-3 7 6 4 3 1 96 4.86
N.Anderson 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 7 2.08
Conley 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 7.59
Kinley 1 1 1 1 0 1 10 3.60
Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_N.Anderson 1-0. HBP_Bauer (Cooper). WP_Bauer, Kinley.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Bill Welke.

T_2:56. A_7,247 (36,742).

