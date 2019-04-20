Listen Live Sports

Indians 8, Braves 4

April 20, 2019 7:31 pm
 
Atlanta Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Albies 2b 4 1 1 0 L.Mrtin cf 5 1 1 1
Dnldson 3b 4 0 1 0 Ramirez 3b 3 1 0 0
F.Frman 1b 3 1 0 0 Kipnis 2b 4 0 2 1
Acn Jr. lf 2 0 0 0 C.Sntna 1b 5 1 3 1
Mrkakis dh 3 0 1 2 Bauers dh 4 0 0 0
D.Swnsn ss 4 0 0 0 G.Allen lf 4 1 1 1
B.McCnn c 4 1 1 1 Naquin rf 4 1 1 1
Joyce rf 3 1 1 1 Plwecki c 2 1 0 0
Clbrson ph 1 0 1 0 Moroff ss 3 2 2 2
Incarte cf 3 0 0 0
Camargo ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 32 4 6 4 Totals 34 8 10 7
Atlanta 101 000 200—4
Cleveland 100 160 00x—8

LOB_Atlanta 5, Cleveland 9. 2B_Albies (4), G.Allen (2). HR_B.McCann (1), Joyce (2), Moroff (1). SB_C.Santana (1), Naquin (2), Moroff (1). SF_Markakis (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Teheran L,2-2 4 2-3 7 5 5 4 6
Parsons 0 3 3 2 2 0
Biddle 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Webb 1 0 0 0 1 2
Tomlin 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cleveland
Kluber W,2-2 7 5 4 4 2 8
Wittgren 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hand 1 1 0 0 0 0

Parsons pitched to 5 batters in the 5th

HBP_by Kluber (Acuna Jr.). WP_Webb.

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_3:04.

