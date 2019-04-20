Indians 8, Braves 4

|Atlanta
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|L.Mrtin cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Dnldson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ramirez 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|F.Frman 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Acn Jr. lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Sntna 1b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Mrkakis dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Bauers dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|D.Swnsn ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|G.Allen lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|B.McCnn c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Naquin rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Joyce rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Plwecki c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Clbrson ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Moroff ss
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Incarte cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Camargo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|4
|6
|4
|Totals
|34
|8
|10
|7
|Atlanta
|101
|000
|200—4
|Cleveland
|100
|160
|00x—8
LOB_Atlanta 5, Cleveland 9. 2B_Albies (4), G.Allen (2). HR_B.McCann (1), Joyce (2), Moroff (1). SB_C.Santana (1), Naquin (2), Moroff (1). SF_Markakis (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Atlanta
|Teheran L,2-2
|4
|2-3
|7
|5
|5
|4
|6
|Parsons
|0
|3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Biddle
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Webb
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Tomlin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cleveland
|Kluber W,2-2
|7
|5
|4
|4
|2
|8
|Wittgren
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hand
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Parsons pitched to 5 batters in the 5th
HBP_by Kluber (Acuna Jr.). WP_Webb.
Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_3:04.
