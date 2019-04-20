Indians 8, Braves 4

Atlanta Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Albies 2b 4 1 1 0 L.Mrtin cf 5 1 1 1 Dnldson 3b 4 0 1 0 Ramirez 3b 3 1 0 0 F.Frman 1b 3 1 0 0 Kipnis 2b 4 0 2 1 Acn Jr. lf 2 0 0 0 C.Sntna 1b 5 1 3 1 Mrkakis dh 3 0 1 2 Bauers dh 4 0 0 0 D.Swnsn ss 4 0 0 0 G.Allen lf 4 1 1 1 B.McCnn c 4 1 1 1 Naquin rf 4 1 1 1 Joyce rf 3 1 1 1 Plwecki c 2 1 0 0 Clbrson ph 1 0 1 0 Moroff ss 3 2 2 2 Incarte cf 3 0 0 0 Camargo ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 32 4 6 4 Totals 34 8 10 7

Atlanta 101 000 200—4 Cleveland 100 160 00x—8

LOB_Atlanta 5, Cleveland 9. 2B_Albies (4), G.Allen (2). HR_B.McCann (1), Joyce (2), Moroff (1). SB_C.Santana (1), Naquin (2), Moroff (1). SF_Markakis (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Atlanta Teheran L,2-2 4 2-3 7 5 5 4 6 Parsons 0 3 3 2 2 0 Biddle 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Webb 1 0 0 0 1 2 Tomlin 1 0 0 0 0 1 Cleveland Kluber W,2-2 7 5 4 4 2 8 Wittgren 1 0 0 0 0 1 Hand 1 1 0 0 0 0

Parsons pitched to 5 batters in the 5th

HBP_by Kluber (Acuna Jr.). WP_Webb.

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_3:04.

