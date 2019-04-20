Indians 8, Braves 4

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Freeman 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.310
|Acuna Jr. lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.308
|Markakis dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.318
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|McCann c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Joyce rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.214
|a-Culberson ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.444
|Inciarte cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|b-Camargo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Totals
|32
|4
|6
|4
|2
|9
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Martin cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Ramirez 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.139
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.333
|Santana 1b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.407
|Bauers dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.211
|Allen lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.063
|Naquin rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Plawecki c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.182
|Moroff ss
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.138
|Totals
|34
|8
|10
|7
|7
|11
|Atlanta
|101
|000
|200—4
|6
|0
|Cleveland
|100
|160
|00x—8
|10
|0
a-singled for Joyce in the 9th. b-flied out for Inciarte in the 9th.
LOB_Atlanta 5, Cleveland 9. 2B_Albies (4), Allen (2). HR_McCann (1), off Kluber; Joyce (2), off Kluber; Moroff (1), off Teheran. RBIs_Markakis 2 (15), McCann (7), Joyce (3), Martin (6), Kipnis (2), Santana (12), Allen (5), Naquin (5), Moroff 2 (4). SB_Santana (1), Naquin (2), Moroff (1). SF_Markakis.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Swanson 2); Cleveland 6 (Ramirez 2, Santana, Naquin 3). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 5; Cleveland 6 for 17.
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Teheran, L, 2-2
|4
|2-3
|7
|5
|5
|4
|6
|106
|5.61
|Parsons
|0
|3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|18
|4.70
|Biddle
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|2.53
|Webb
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|0.00
|Tomlin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|1.35
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kluber, W, 2-2
|7
|5
|4
|4
|2
|8
|109
|5.88
|Wittgren
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|Hand
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|1.86
Parsons pitched to 5 batters in the 5th.
Inherited runners-scored_Parsons 1-1, Biddle 2-0. HBP_Kluber (Acuna Jr.). WP_Webb. PB_McCann (1).
Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_3:04.
