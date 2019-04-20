Listen Live Sports

Indians 8, Braves 4

April 20, 2019 7:32 pm
 
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Albies 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .288
Donaldson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .239
Freeman 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .310
Acuna Jr. lf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .308
Markakis dh 3 0 1 2 0 0 .318
Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .254
McCann c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .286
Joyce rf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .214
a-Culberson ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .444
Inciarte cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .194
b-Camargo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .257
Totals 32 4 6 4 2 9
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Martin cf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .254
Ramirez 3b 3 1 0 0 2 0 .139
Kipnis 2b 4 0 2 1 1 1 .333
Santana 1b 5 1 3 1 0 0 .407
Bauers dh 4 0 0 0 1 3 .211
Allen lf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .063
Naquin rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .255
Plawecki c 2 1 0 0 2 2 .182
Moroff ss 3 2 2 2 1 1 .138
Totals 34 8 10 7 7 11
Atlanta 101 000 200—4 6 0
Cleveland 100 160 00x—8 10 0

a-singled for Joyce in the 9th. b-flied out for Inciarte in the 9th.

LOB_Atlanta 5, Cleveland 9. 2B_Albies (4), Allen (2). HR_McCann (1), off Kluber; Joyce (2), off Kluber; Moroff (1), off Teheran. RBIs_Markakis 2 (15), McCann (7), Joyce (3), Martin (6), Kipnis (2), Santana (12), Allen (5), Naquin (5), Moroff 2 (4). SB_Santana (1), Naquin (2), Moroff (1). SF_Markakis.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Swanson 2); Cleveland 6 (Ramirez 2, Santana, Naquin 3). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 5; Cleveland 6 for 17.

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Teheran, L, 2-2 4 2-3 7 5 5 4 6 106 5.61
Parsons 0 3 3 2 2 0 18 4.70
Biddle 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 23 2.53
Webb 1 0 0 0 1 2 23 0.00
Tomlin 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 1.35
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kluber, W, 2-2 7 5 4 4 2 8 109 5.88
Wittgren 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.00
Hand 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 1.86

Parsons pitched to 5 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Parsons 1-1, Biddle 2-0. HBP_Kluber (Acuna Jr.). WP_Webb. PB_McCann (1).

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_3:04.

