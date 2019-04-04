Listen Live Sports

Galvis leadoff single in 9th breaks up Indians’ no-hit bid

April 4, 2019 9:12 pm
 
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians’ bid to pitch a combined no-hitter has been broken up by a leadoff single in the ninth inning by Toronto’s Freddy Galvis.

Galvis singled cleanly up the middle Thursday against Indians closer Brad Hand.

Indians starter Trevor Bauer was pulled after seven no-hit innings and 117 pitches. Relievers Jon Edwards and Brad Hand kept the try going through the eighth.

Bauer struck out eight and walked six.

The Indians haven’t pitched a no-hitter since Len Barker threw a perfect game in 1981 against Toronto.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

