Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Indians’ Lindor set for season debut after being injured

April 19, 2019 12:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CLEVELAND (AP) — Indians All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor says he is ready to make his season debut.

Lindor sat out Cleveland’s first 18 games with a sprained ankle he sustained during spring training in Arizona while recovering from an offseason calf injury. He posted a reflective story about his career on The Players’ Tribune, describing Friday how much he’s missed playing.

Lindor said he’s “ready to roll. Ready to help this team win it all. I am going to cherish every single second I am able to play this game. I will not take anything for granted — not any pitch, ground ball, hit . nothing.”

The 25-year-old will meet with the medical staff once more before he is activated. Lindor likely will be in Cleveland’ lineup this weekend against Atlanta.

Advertisement

One of baseball’s best all-around players, Lindor made three rehab appearances this week for Triple-A Columbus, batting .417 with two home runs.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|27 Luke's Wings Heroes Gala
4|28 World Health Care Congress (WHCC19)
4|28 GITEC Emerging Technology Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors together heave USS Ross mooring line

Today in History

1984: President Reagan visits China

Get our daily newsletter.