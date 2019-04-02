Listen Live Sports

Indians star Lindor to miss more time with ankle injury

April 2, 2019 2:29 pm
 
CLEVELAND (AP) — Indians All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor will miss more time because of a sprained left ankle that has delayed his season debut.

Lindor was making a steady recovery from a strained right calf when he injured his ankle running the bases during a minor league scrimmage last week in Goodyear, Arizona.

The three-time All-Star visited foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Monday while his teammates rallied to win their home opener against the Chicago White Sox.

The ankle injury only appears to be a minor setback for Lindor, who injured his calf during an offseason workout in Florida. Lindor had made significant progress and was in line to possibly join the Indians during the season’s first week before rolling his ankle.

The Indians may provide a more definitive timetable on Wednesday after Lindor meets with manager Terry Francona and Chris Antonetti, the club’s president of baseball operations.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

