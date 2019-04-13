Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

IndyCar Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach Lineup

April 13, 2019 5:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
After Saturday qualifying; race Sunday
At Long Beach street circuit
Long Beach, Calif.
Lap length: 1.968 miles
Car number in parentheses

1. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 1:06.4811, 106.569 mph.

2. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 1:06.7479, 106.143.

3. (12) Will Power. Chevrolet, 1:06.8748, 105.941.

4. (2) Josef Newgarden. Chevrolet, 1:06.9096, 105.886.

Advertisement

5. (22) Simon Pagenaud. Chevrolet, 1:07.1877, 105.448.

6. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 1:07.3052, 105.264.

7. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 1:07.1520, 105.504.

8. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda, 1:07.2626, 105.330.

9. (31) Patricio O’Ward, Chevrolet, 1:07.2764, 105.309.

10. (88) Colton Herta, Honda, 1:07.7721, 104.539.

11. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, 1:08.3746, 103.617.

12. (10) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 1:08.4410, 103.517.

13. (19) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 1:08.1008, 104.034.

14. (18) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 1:07.3135, 105.251.

15. (5) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 1:08.1811, 103.911.

16. (59) Max Chilton. Chevrolet, 1:07.4577, 105.026.

17. (20) Ed Jones. Chevrolet, 1:08.7711, 103.020.

18. (60) Jack Harvey, Honda, 1:07.5287, 104.915.

19. (7) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, Honda, 1:08.9516, 102.750.

20. (4) Matheus Leist. Chevrolet, 1:07.7317, 104.601.

21. (14) Tony Kanaan. Chevrolet, 3:22.3800, 35.007.

22. (26) Zach Veach, Honda, 1:07.7822, 104.523.

23. (21) Spencer Pigot. Chevrolet, 1:07.8763, 104.378.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy musician plays his sax at a Pacific Partnership event

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.