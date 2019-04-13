IndyCar Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach Lineup

After Saturday qualifying; race Sunday At Long Beach street circuit Long Beach, Calif. Lap length: 1.968 miles Car number in parentheses

1. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 1:06.4811, 106.569 mph.

2. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 1:06.7479, 106.143.

3. (12) Will Power. Chevrolet, 1:06.8748, 105.941.

4. (2) Josef Newgarden. Chevrolet, 1:06.9096, 105.886.

Advertisement

5. (22) Simon Pagenaud. Chevrolet, 1:07.1877, 105.448.

6. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 1:07.3052, 105.264.

7. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 1:07.1520, 105.504.

8. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda, 1:07.2626, 105.330.

9. (31) Patricio O’Ward, Chevrolet, 1:07.2764, 105.309.

10. (88) Colton Herta, Honda, 1:07.7721, 104.539.

11. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, 1:08.3746, 103.617.

12. (10) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 1:08.4410, 103.517.

13. (19) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 1:08.1008, 104.034.

14. (18) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 1:07.3135, 105.251.

15. (5) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 1:08.1811, 103.911.

16. (59) Max Chilton. Chevrolet, 1:07.4577, 105.026.

17. (20) Ed Jones. Chevrolet, 1:08.7711, 103.020.

18. (60) Jack Harvey, Honda, 1:07.5287, 104.915.

19. (7) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, Honda, 1:08.9516, 102.750.

20. (4) Matheus Leist. Chevrolet, 1:07.7317, 104.601.

21. (14) Tony Kanaan. Chevrolet, 3:22.3800, 35.007.

22. (26) Zach Veach, Honda, 1:07.7822, 104.523.

23. (21) Spencer Pigot. Chevrolet, 1:07.8763, 104.378.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.