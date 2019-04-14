IndyCar Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach Results

|Sunday
|At Long Beach street circuit
|Long Beach, Calif.
|Lap length: 1.968 miles
|Starting position in parentheses
1. (1) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 85, Running
2. (4) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 85, Running
3. (2) Scott Dixon, Honda, 85, Running
4. (6) Graham Rahal, Honda, 85, Running
5. (7) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 85, Running
6. (5) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 85, Running
7. (3) Will Power, Chevrolet, 85, Running
8. (8) Takuma Sato, Honda, 85, Running
9. (15) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 85, Running
10. (12) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 85, Running
11. (14) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 85, Running
12. (9) Patricio O’Ward, Chevrolet, 84, Running
13. (11) Marco Andretti, Honda, 84, Running
14. (16) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 84, Running
15. (20) Matheus Leist, Chevrolet, 84, Running
16. (17) Ed Jones, Chevrolet, 84, Running
17. (22) Zach Veach, Honda, 84, Running
18. (23) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 84, Running
19. (21) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, 83, Running
20. (19) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 83, Running
21. (13) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 83, Running
22. (18) Jack Harvey, Honda, 82, Running
23. (10) Colton Herta, Honda, 50, Contact
Winner’s average speed: 98.794 mph
Time of Race: 1:41:35.5999
Margin of victory: 20.2359 seconds
Cautions: 1 for 3 laps
Lead changes: 6 among 4 drivers
Lap Leaders: Rossi, Alexander 1-25, Power, Will 26-27, Newgarden, Josef 28, Sato, Takuma 29, Rossi, Alexander 30-56, Newgarden, Josef 57, Rossi, Alexander 58-85.
NTT IndyCar Series point standings: Newgarden 166, Rossi 138, Dixon 133, Sato 116, Hunter-Reay 96, Hinchcliffe 93, Power 93, Bourdais 91, Rahal 90, Herta 88.
