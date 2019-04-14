IndyCar Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach Results

Sunday At Long Beach street circuit Long Beach, Calif. Lap length: 1.968 miles Starting position in parentheses

1. (1) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 85, Running

2. (4) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 85, Running

3. (2) Scott Dixon, Honda, 85, Running

4. (6) Graham Rahal, Honda, 85, Running

5. (7) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 85, Running

6. (5) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 85, Running

7. (3) Will Power, Chevrolet, 85, Running

8. (8) Takuma Sato, Honda, 85, Running

9. (15) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 85, Running

10. (12) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 85, Running

11. (14) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 85, Running

12. (9) Patricio O’Ward, Chevrolet, 84, Running

13. (11) Marco Andretti, Honda, 84, Running

14. (16) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 84, Running

15. (20) Matheus Leist, Chevrolet, 84, Running

16. (17) Ed Jones, Chevrolet, 84, Running

17. (22) Zach Veach, Honda, 84, Running

18. (23) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 84, Running

19. (21) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, 83, Running

20. (19) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 83, Running

21. (13) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 83, Running

22. (18) Jack Harvey, Honda, 82, Running

23. (10) Colton Herta, Honda, 50, Contact

Race Statistics

Winner’s average speed: 98.794 mph

Time of Race: 1:41:35.5999

Margin of victory: 20.2359 seconds

Cautions: 1 for 3 laps

Lead changes: 6 among 4 drivers

Lap Leaders: Rossi, Alexander 1-25, Power, Will 26-27, Newgarden, Josef 28, Sato, Takuma 29, Rossi, Alexander 30-56, Newgarden, Josef 57, Rossi, Alexander 58-85.

NTT IndyCar Series point standings: Newgarden 166, Rossi 138, Dixon 133, Sato 116, Hunter-Reay 96, Hinchcliffe 93, Power 93, Bourdais 91, Rahal 90, Herta 88.

