IndyCar Schedule and standings

March 10 — Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Josef Newgarden)
March 24 — IndyCar Classic, Austin, Texas (Colton Herta)
April 7 — Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, Birmingham
April 14 — Grand Prix of Long Beach (Calif.)
May 11 — IndyCar Grand Prix, Indianapolis
May 26 — Indianapolis 500
June 1 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix (Race 1), Belle Isle Park, Mich.
June 2 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix (Race 2), Belle Isle Park, Mich.
June 8 — DXC Technology 600, Fort Worth, Texas
June 23 — REV Group Grand Prix at Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.
July 14 — Honda Indy Toronto
July 20 — Iowa Corn 300, Newton
July 28 — Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio
Aug. 18 — ABC Supply 500, Long Pond, Pa.
Aug. 24 — Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill.
Sept. 1 — Grand Prix of Portland (Ore.)
Sept. 22 — Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Salinas, Calif.
|Points Leaders
|Through March 24
1. Josef Newgarden, 93
2. Colton Herta, 75
3. Scott Dixon, 57
4. Alexander Rossi, 53
5. Graham Rahal, 50
6. Will Power, 47
7. Marco Andretti, 45
8. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 42
9. James Hinchcliffe, 42
10. Felix Rosenqvist, 40
11. Jack Harvey, 40
12. Spencer Pigot, 38
13. Takuma Sato, 37
14. Simon Pagenaud, 37
15. Sebastien Bourdais, 36
16. Tony Kanaan, 33
17. Santino Ferrucci, 32
18. Marcus Ericsson, 25
19. Ed Jones, 25
20. Zach Veach, 24
