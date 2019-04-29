Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Injured Bailly to miss African Cup for Ivory Coast

April 29, 2019 10:50 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly will miss the African Cup of Nations after damaging a medial ligament in his right knee playing for Manchester United.

United says the center back has been ruled out of its final two games in the Premier League, against Huddersfield and Cardiff, and wouldn’t be available for the June 21-July 19 continental tournament in Egypt.

Making his first appearance in the league since Feb. 3, Bailly was helped off in the second half of United’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Ivorians are in a group with South Africa, Morocco and Namibia in the 24-team African Cup.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|7 AFCEA NOVA Small Business Breakfast...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard prepares for decontamination in joint military and civilian training

Today in History

1935: FDR signs executive order creating Works Progress Administration (WPA)

Get our daily newsletter.