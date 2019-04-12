Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Injured gymnast: ‘My pain is not your entertainment’

April 12, 2019 8:52 am
 
< a min read
Share       

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — A college gymnast is asking social media to stop sharing the video of her devastating leg injuries because “my pain is not your entertainment.”

Auburn senior Samantha Cerio wrote on Twitter Wednesday that seeing her “knees bent unnaturally in real life was horrible enough,” but she says continuing to see the video and photos because people feel entitled to repost them “is not okay.”

Cerio’s legs buckled during a floor exercise when she landed badly at the end of a tumbling run during an NCAA regional semifinal last Friday. She had surgery on Monday for injuries that included multiple torn ligaments in both knees.

The athlete posted on Instagram that the meet was her “final night as a gymnast.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Media News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines serve food at BBQ celebrating military children

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.