The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Iowa Cubs pitcher builds a low-cost tiny home, finds peace

April 23, 2019 12:21 pm
 
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Most players for the Triple-A Iowa Cubs live in hotels or apartments during the season, but one of their minor league pitchers has chosen to live in a self-built 104-square-foot tiny house this summer.

Trevor Clifton was a 12th round draft pick by the Chicago Cubs in 2013. He made his Triple-A debut with Iowa last season after being the Cubs’ top minor league pitcher in 2016.

The Des Moines Register reports that Trevor and his father constructed the tiny home during the offseason and transported it to Des Moines.

Clifton bought a $200 camper online and the pair gutted it until it was just a trailer. They built the tiny home on that.

Trevor says it’s the inexpensive housing he wanted and provides peace and quiet.

Information from: The Des Moines Register, http://www.desmoinesregister.com

