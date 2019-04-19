Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Iowa’s Megan Gustafson wins Honda award for basketball

April 19, 2019 4:27 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Megan Gustafson of Iowa has won the Honda Sports Award as the top woman in college basketball.

Gustafson led Division I women’s basketball with an average of 28 points this season. She owns Iowa records for most career points (2,804) and rebounds (1,460).

The 6-foot-3 center from Port Wing, Wisconsin, had 33 double-doubles in her senior season, tying an NCAA record. She led the Hawkeyes to the first Elite Eight in 26 years and earned AP Player of the Year honors.

The other finalists were Asia Durr (Louisville), Sabrina Ionescu (Oregon) and Teaira McCowan (Mississippi State).

Gustafson becomes eligible for the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year honor, which will be awarded June 24 on CBS Sports Network in Los Angeles.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/CollegeBasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

