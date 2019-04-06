Islanders-Capitals Sums

N.Y. Islanders 0 1 2—3 Washington 0 0 0—0

First Period_None. Penalties_None.

Second Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Filppula 16 (Toews, Beauvillier), 2:55. Penalties_Hagelin, WSH, (hooking), 4:50; Toews, NYI, (holding), 13:23.

Third Period_2, N.Y. Islanders, Filppula 17 (Pelech, Komarov), 10:54. 3, N.Y. Islanders, Martin 6 (Cizikas, Clutterbuck), 17:27. Penalties_Pulock, NYI, (hooking), 6:30.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 8-6-10_24. Washington 8-10-11_29.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 1; Washington 0 of 2.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Lehner 25-13-5 (29 shots-29 saves). Washington, Copley 16-7-3 (23-21).

A_18,506 (18,277). T_2:17.

Referees_Dan O’Halloran, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Kiel Murchison, Libor Suchanek.

