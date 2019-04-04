Listen Live Sports

Islanders-Panthers Sums

April 4, 2019 10:09 pm
 
N.Y. Islanders 0 1 0 0—2
Florida 0 0 1 0—1
N.Y. Islanders won shootout 1-0.

First Period_None. Penalties_Dadonov, FLA, (high sticking), 0:48.

Second Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Nelson 26 (Bailey, Dal Colle), 1:50. Penalties_Weegar, FLA, (holding), 4:57; Hickey, NYI, (hooking), 12:54.

Third Period_2, Florida, Huberdeau 30 (Montembeault, Yandle), 12:45 (pp). Penalties_Pysyk, FLA, (hooking), 4:50; Hickey, NYI, (tripping), 11:44.

Overtime_None. Penalties_None.

Shootout_N.Y. Islanders 1 (Eberle NG, Barzal NG, Bailey NG, Nelson G), Florida 0 (Huberdeau NG, Barkov NG, Vatrano NG, Trocheck NG).

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 17-8-7-4_36. Florida 4-12-11-3_30.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 3; Florida 1 of 2.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 24-14-2 (30 shots-29 saves). Florida, Montembeault 4-3-3 (36-35).

A_13,775 (19,250). T_2:53.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Greg Devorski.

