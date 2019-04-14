Islanders-Penguins Sum

N.Y. Islanders 2 0 2—4 Pittsburgh 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Wilson 1 (Schultz, Pettersson), 12:54. 2, N.Y. Islanders, Eberle 3 (Pulock, Barzal), 13:22. 3, N.Y. Islanders, Nelson 2 (Kuhnhackl), 14:24.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_4, N.Y. Islanders, Komarov 1 (Beauvillier, Filppula), 10:27. 5, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 1 (Filppula, Pelech), 18:32.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 8-16-12_36. Pittsburgh 8-9-9_26.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 2; Pittsburgh 0 of 3.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Lehner 3-0 (26 shots-25 saves). Pittsburgh, Murray 0-3 (35-32).

A_18,610 (18,387). T_2:28.

Referees_Dan O’Rourke, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Pierre Racicot.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.