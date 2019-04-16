Islanders-Penguins Sum

|N.Y. Islanders
|2
|0
|1—3
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|0—1
First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 1 (Crosby, McCann), 0:35. 2, N.Y. Islanders, Eberle 4 (Mayfield, Barzal), 2:09. 3, N.Y. Islanders, Nelson 3 (Kuhnhackl, Bailey), 18:06.
Second Period_None.
Third Period_4, N.Y. Islanders, Bailey 3 (Filppula), 19:22.
Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 7-10-9_26. Pittsburgh 10-14-9_33.
Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 3; Pittsburgh 0 of 3.
Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Lehner 4-0 (33 shots-32 saves). Pittsburgh, Murray 0-4 (25-23).
A_18,609 (18,387). T_2:29.
Referees_Francis Charron, Gord Dwyer. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Tony Sericolo.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.