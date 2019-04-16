Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Islanders-Penguins Sums

April 16, 2019 10:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
N.Y. Islanders 2 0 1—3
Pittsburgh 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 1 (Crosby, McCann), 0:35. 2, N.Y. Islanders, Eberle 4 (Mayfield, Barzal), 2:09. 3, N.Y. Islanders, Nelson 3 (Kuhnhackl, Bailey), 18:06. Penalties_Pittsburgh bench, served by Simon (too many men on the ice), 6:39; Barzal, NYI, (slashing), 14:29.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Kuhnhackl, NYI, (holding), 7:55; Hornqvist, PIT, (roughing), 10:33; Hornqvist, PIT, served by Simon, (roughing), 10:33; Lehner, NYI, served by Kuhnhackl, (slashing), 10:33.

Third Period_4, N.Y. Islanders, Bailey 3 (Filppula), 19:22. Penalties_Pulock, NYI, (holding), 5:55; Bjugstad, PIT, (tripping), 8:07.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 7-10-9_26. Pittsburgh 10-14-9_33.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 3; Pittsburgh 0 of 3.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Lehner 4-0 (33 shots-32 saves). Pittsburgh, Murray 0-4 (25-23).

A_18,609 (18,387). T_2:29.

Referees_Francis Charron, Gord Dwyer. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Tony Sericolo.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|24 American Conference Institutes 5th...
4|24 Cybersecurity Technical Excellence...
4|25 Federal Sales Boot Camp
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors together heave USS Ross mooring line

Today in History

1990: Hubble Space Telescope placed in orbit

Get our daily newsletter.