The Associated Press
 
Italian swimmer Vergani provisionally suspended for cannabis

April 20, 2019 8:37 am
 
ROME (AP) — The Italian swimmer who posted the world’s best time in the men’s 50-meter freestyle this year has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for cannabis.

Nado Italia, the country’s anti-doping body, says Andrea Vergani failed a test taken April 2 during the national championships in Riccione.

During the same competition, he won the 50 free in 21.53 seconds — two hundredths faster than Vladimir Morozov’s time at the Russian championships.

The 21-year-old Vergani also won bronze medals in the 50 free at the European Championships and as part of Italy’s 4×50 free relay squad at the short-course worlds — both last year.

Vergani risks a ban of up to six months which could keep him out of the long-course worlds in Gwangju, South Korea, in July.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

